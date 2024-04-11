Crowe expands presence in California with addition of KMJ Corbin & Company

Transaction enhances firm's audit and tax services in Southern California

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP , a public accounting, consulting and technology firm, has entered into an agreement with KMJ Corbin & Company (KMJ) , a California-based firm that provides accounting, auditing, tax and consulting services, for the KMJ team to join Crowe. The transaction, which is expected to close by mid-May, will enhance and expand the firm's audit and tax services in the Southern California market.

Crowe LLP adds KMJ Corbin & Company.

"KMJ is a well-established firm with a great track record in delivering exceptional client service with experienced and knowledgeable staff," said Wendy Cama, Crowe audit & assurance managing partner. "At Crowe, we are highly motivated to grow, especially in key markets such as California, but our decision to welcome the KMJ team to the Crowe family was grounded in a sense of shared values and culture."

"The KMJ team, like Crowe, are problem solvers first and foremost. While this transaction will certainly be impactful for both of our teams, our shared clients will also benefit from our collective expanded skillsets," said Nicole Bencik, Crowe tax managing partner.

KMJ's audit and tax capabilities and industry sector specialization will offer an unrivalled client experience and augment Crowe's ability to serve the ever-expanding needs of its client base in California.

"Joining Crowe and its comprehensive, multi-disciplinary business provides an exciting opportunity to serve clients in new and different ways while also creating additional professional opportunities for KMJ employees," said Mike Faddoul, KMJ managing partner. "We look forward to being a part of a recognized market leading firm with an impeccable reputation built on quality, culture and values."

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

LinkedIn: Crowe

SOURCE Crowe LLP