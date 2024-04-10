Crowe appoints David Reitzel to lead healthcare consulting group

Accomplished leader bolsters Crowe's healthcare capabilities and expansion efforts

CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm, has hired David Reitzel to lead its healthcare consulting group.

Reitzel joins Crowe with extensive healthcare consulting and healthcare technology experience and will bring a wealth of specialized knowledge in transformation and performance improvement to Crowe's healthcare clients, helping them navigate complexities, challenges, and opportunities across the ever-changing healthcare landscape. He will help clients improve their operations through increased transparency, connected and accessible data, and thoughtful automation, all designed to improve the patient and provider experience.

"David's deep industry knowledge and range of expertise in the healthcare consulting and technology sector is a big win for our clients," said Mike Edwards, managing principal of Crowe's consulting business. "We are making significant investments in our healthcare solutions, capabilities, and talent to build a more robust, diverse healthcare business that holistically serves the broad spectrum of companies across the healthcare ecosystem. Our clients will benefit from David's focus on sustainable performance improvement that supports people and processes across finance, supply chain, human capital management and clinical operations that drive meaningful digital transformation, additional data insights and enabling technology that leads to increased efficiency and tangible results."

Prior to joining Crowe, Reitzel was a partner and health technology leader at Ernst & Young (EY), where he developed and expanded client offerings for their healthcare practice. He also previously served as partner and national commercial healthcare and health IT leader at Grant Thornton, where he was the advisory healthcare leader, overseeing health technology, health transformation, strategy & transactions, and risk functions.

"Crowe has an impressive reputation for deep specialization and industry knowledge," said Reitzel. "Healthcare is an exciting and dynamic sector, and I couldn't be more excited to lead the expansion of Crowe's brand and capabilities within it. Trends show the industry is becoming more aligned to the patient with the business of health lines blurring as the ecosystem extends and adapts. Healthcare organizations need to drive more value with what they have, and actively manage cost pressures for patients, providers, and payers. It's important that the future focus of cost savings is placed on improved technology optimization, and this Crowe team is well placed to deliver that expertise. My mission is to transform the healthcare industry with technology and drive positive change for all our clients."

