LogicGate Appoints Diego Panama as Chief Executive Officer

Co-Founder Matt Kunkel transitions to Executive Chairman; both leaders will continue to work closely to position the organization for its next phase of rapid growth

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate, the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Diego Panama will succeed co-founder Matt Kunkel as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in July 2026. Kunkel is transitioning to Executive Chairman, where his deep institutional and industry knowledge will continue to help steer LogicGate's strategic growth.

Left: Matt Kunkel; Right: Diego Panama

Panama joined LogicGate last May, bringing more than two decades of Enterprise B2B experience and an extensive track record of success. Panama will spearhead LogicGate's next chapter with a sharp focus on growing the brand's position as the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise. Driven by a mandate for innovation, he will accelerate the delivery of transformational AI. By leveraging LogicGate's unrivaled flexibility and connected architecture, Panama is moving the industry toward a new reality: autonomous, orchestrated GRC.

"GRC is one of the most exciting and dynamic industries I've seen in my career. Every large enterprise is trying to leverage AI to automate and optimize its security and resilience to remain competitive and support growth initiatives," said Panama. "LogicGate is positioned to be the engine behind that progress, and my focus will be on leveraging my enterprise background to cement LogicGate as the gold standard for the world's largest organizations. After a year of working alongside Matt—who has been pivotal in carving out our edge and establishing LogicGate as the best-in-class AI GRC platform—I'm eager to capitalize on the momentum as a force multiplier for LogicGate well into the future."

As Executive Chairman, Kunkel will focus on the company's capital strategy, strategic partnerships, and identifying new opportunities and investments to advance future growth. He will also continue to take part in shaping the company's roadmap and serve as a trusted advisor to customers. Together, the two will partner and leverage their compounding leadership as Panama propels LogicGate through its next phase of transformational scale.

"This CEO leadership transition is unique because it doesn't stem from the need to course-correct," said Kunkel. "Instead, it comes from a desire to capitalize on our immense momentum, making the pressure to find the right person even stronger. Diego has every quality necessary to take LogicGate through our next phase of growth. LogicGate's future will be defined by significant scale and AI-defining innovation, and I'm thrilled to watch Diego push the boundaries of what the Risk Cloud platform can deliver for our customers and partners."

These leadership changes follow a year of record-breaking growth for the company and at an opportune moment in the GRC market, which is expected to reach more than $104 billion over the next five years. As global enterprises navigate increasing regulatory complexity and rising, sophisticated cybersecurity threats, GRC has evolved from a "check the box" compliance function into a highly strategic, data-driven discipline for organizational trust and resiliency. Unlike siloed point solution providers, LogicGate is built to support the full orchestration of GRC that enterprises and highly regulated industries demand and provide one pane of glass for risk visibility. LogicGate is also helping customers navigate the growing importance and impact of AI through platform capabilities, AI Agents that operate with human oversight, and AI Governance.

Co-founders Matt Kunkel, Jon Siegler and Dan Campbell founded LogicGate together in 2016 and will continue to serve as organizational leaders to shape the future of the company. Siegler will be taking on an expanded role as part of this transition, becoming the company's Chief Product & Technology Officer, combining responsibility for Engineering and InfoSec along with Product to drive continued AI innovation and transformation. Campbell will continue to serve as Chief Architect.

"LogicGate combines the deepest bench of GRC expertise with an AI GRC platform built for unmatched scale and reliability," Panama said. "As CEO, my focus will be on building a category-defining company that sets the standard for trust and performance in enterprise GRC, and investing boldly to help our customers navigate the AI future. We are redefining the impact of GRC for every organization we serve."

Matt will remain on the Board of Directors, and Diego will be accepting a seat as part of his role as CEO. Both leaders will take the stage at the company's premier industry conference, Agility 2026, May 12-13 in Chicago, as well as meet with global customers at Agility UK, June 2-3 in London. For more information, watch the announcement video or visit www.logicgate.com.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market, LogicGate continues to further solidify its position as a best-in-class platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE LogicGate