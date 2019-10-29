Crowe appoints first chief information security officer, new chief risk officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued investment in technology and security, Crowe LLP recently named Rex Voorheis as the firm's first chief information security officer and Steve Strammello as the new chief risk officer at the firm. Crowe is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world.

Voorheis has been with Crowe for 20 years, leading the enterprise information security and privacy functions for the past decade. During this time, the Crowe information security and privacy team has grown to nearly 30 security professionals. In his new officer role, Voorheis is responsible for the Crowe information security and privacy functions, developing information security strategy, defining information security requirements and practices and interfacing with clients to address security-related inquiries. He has a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.

The new role is consistent with the firm's growth and expanding global reach. "Our clients entrust us with their sensitive data and it's our responsibility to put policies, processes and technologies in place to allow us to best serve our clients while protecting data and addressing any regulations that may apply," said Voorheis.

Strammello, a 26-year veteran of the firm, succeeds Fred Bauters, who is retiring in April of 2020. Strammello's responsibilities include oversight of the firm's general counsel and audit quality functions, as well as management of the firm's enterprise risk management program. He is a CPA and has a Bachelor of Science in accountancy from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Strammello explained, "The chief risk officer position carries an important fiduciary responsibility to our clients, our people and our partner-principals to embed sound risk management in the management of our firm."

