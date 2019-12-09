Crowe elects 34 partners and principals
Dec 09, 2019, 09:48 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world, has elected the following 34 new partners and principals. These new roles will be effective April 1, 2020.
- Sarah Allen-Anthony, Tax Services, South Bend, Indiana
- Mark Andrews, Tax Services, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Dan Balla, Audit and Assurance Services, South Bend, Indiana
- Nicholas Bennett, Audit and Assurance Services, New York, New York
- Donielle Borgo, Tax Services, San Francisco, California
- Tamara Bowen, Consulting, Chicago, Illinois
- Stephen Buckner, Audit and Assurance Services, Sacramento, California
- Giulio Camerini, Consulting, Oak Brook, Illinois
- Marc Claybon, Tax Services, Denver, Colorado
- Jamshid Ebadi, Consulting, Denver, Colorado
- Eric Ference, Advisory Services, Chicago, Illinois
- Amar Gandhi, Consulting, Chicago, Illinois
- Kevin Gilbreath, Tax Services, Nashville, Tennessee
- Mike Grob, Consulting, Chicago, Illinois
- Sharon Jones, Tax Services, South Bend, Indiana
- Paul Jordan, Advisory Services, South Bend, Indiana
- Robert Kollar, Advisory Services, Atlanta, Georgia
- Kristin Kranich, Tax Services, San Francisco, California
- Michael Levy, Tax Services, New York, New York
- Dave McKnight, Consulting, Chicago, Illinois
- Sergei Mytko, Tax Services, Los Angeles. California
- Chris Oliva, Tax Services, New York, New York
- Kyle Owens, Firm Risk Management, Oak Brook, Illinois
- Corey Pfeifer, Tax Services, New York, New York
- Bryan Rector, Consulting, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Art Salvadori, Audit and Assurance Services, Hartford, Connecticut
- Doug Sayad, Audit and Assurance Services, Oak Brook, Illinois
- AJ Schiavone, Tax Services, Columbus, Ohio
- Beau Schwegman, Audit and Assurance Services, Livingston, New Jersey
- Nicole Spiker, Audit and Assurance Services, Columbus, Ohio
- Janelle Sprinzl, Audit and Assurance Services, Livingston, New Jersey
- Kristin Steinhauser, Tax Services, Columbus, Ohio
- Gayle Woodbury, Consulting, Off-site
- Leslie Yates, Audit and Assurance Services, South Bend, Indiana
For more information about Crowe, please visit the firm's About us page.
About Crowe
Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.
