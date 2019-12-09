Crowe elects 34 partners and principals

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world, has elected the following 34 new partners and principals. These new roles will be effective April 1, 2020.

Sarah Allen-Anthony , Tax Services, South Bend, Indiana

, Tax Services, Mark Andrews , Tax Services, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

, Tax Services, Dan Balla , Audit and Assurance Services, South Bend, Indiana

, Audit and Assurance Services, Nicholas Bennett , Audit and Assurance Services, New York, New York

, Audit and Assurance Services, Donielle Borgo , Tax Services, San Francisco, California

, Tax Services, Tamara Bowen , Consulting, Chicago, Illinois

, Consulting, Stephen Buckner , Audit and Assurance Services, Sacramento, California

, Audit and Assurance Services, Giulio Camerini , Consulting, Oak Brook, Illinois

, Consulting, Marc Claybon , Tax Services, Denver, Colorado

, Tax Services, Jamshid Ebadi , Consulting, Denver, Colorado

, Consulting, Eric Ference , Advisory Services, Chicago, Illinois

, Advisory Services, Amar Gandhi , Consulting, Chicago, Illinois

, Consulting, Kevin Gilbreath , Tax Services, Nashville, Tennessee

, Tax Services, Mike Grob , Consulting, Chicago, Illinois

, Consulting, Sharon Jones , Tax Services, South Bend, Indiana

, Tax Services, Paul Jordan , Advisory Services, South Bend, Indiana

, Advisory Services, Robert Kollar , Advisory Services, Atlanta, Georgia

, Advisory Services, Kristin Kranich , Tax Services, San Francisco, California

, Tax Services, Michael Levy , Tax Services, New York, New York

, Tax Services, Dave McKnight , Consulting, Chicago, Illinois

, Consulting, Sergei Mytko , Tax Services, Los Angeles. California

, Tax Services, Chris Oliva , Tax Services, New York, New York

, Tax Services, Kyle Owens , Firm Risk Management, Oak Brook, Illinois

, Firm Risk Management, Corey Pfeifer , Tax Services, New York, New York

, Tax Services, Bryan Rector , Consulting, Indianapolis, Indiana

, Consulting, Art Salvadori , Audit and Assurance Services, Hartford, Connecticut

, Audit and Assurance Services, Doug Sayad , Audit and Assurance Services, Oak Brook, Illinois

, Audit and Assurance Services, AJ Schiavone, Tax Services, Columbus, Ohio

Beau Schwegman , Audit and Assurance Services, Livingston, New Jersey

, Audit and Assurance Services, Nicole Spiker , Audit and Assurance Services, Columbus, Ohio

, Audit and Assurance Services, Janelle Sprinzl , Audit and Assurance Services, Livingston, New Jersey

, Audit and Assurance Services, Kristin Steinhauser , Tax Services, Columbus, Ohio

, Tax Services, Gayle Woodbury , Consulting, Off-site

, Consulting, Off-site Leslie Yates , Audit and Assurance Services, South Bend, Indiana

For more information about Crowe, please visit the firm's About us page.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

SOURCE Crowe LLP

Related Links

http://www.crowe.com

