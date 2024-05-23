Crowe LLP announces CEO succession plan

Steve Strammello to succeed Mark Baer as CEO, effective January 1, 2025

CHICAGO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm, has announced the appointment of Steve Strammello, 52, as its CEO-elect. He will succeed Mark Baer to assume the CEO role on January 1, 2025, the start of the firm's fiscal year. Baer will conclude his full 4-year term on December 31, 2024, and, together with Crowe's board of directors, he will begin the customary transition process to ensure a seamless transition of leadership to Strammello.

The Crowe board of directors, which governs the firm, appointed the CEO-elect after an extensive vetting process.

"Steve was chosen to lead our firm for many reasons but primarily due to his deep understanding of how our profession is changing and a strong vision for how Crowe can continue to innovate and thrive in this dynamic environment," said Dawnella Johnson, Crowe board chair. "A confluence of factors is altering our landscape – the proliferation of advanced technology and AI, evolving business models, shrinking talent pipeline, and new entrants to the profession, just to name a few. However, amid those factors, certain truths remain critical to our business – quality, integrity, our values, client service and the stakeholder experience. We believe Steve is the right leader for our firm at this pivotal time."

Johnson added, "He is a strong communicator and inspirational leader that blends a connection to our rich history with a future-ready mindset."

"I'm honored to be chosen as the next CEO of this great firm," said Strammello. "Crowe exists today because, for over 80 years, our past leaders put quality first and focused on our clients and people. It's my obligation to pay that forward to our future leaders. The business environment has certainly changed over the years, and no doubt will continue to change in the years ahead. But the identity of Crowe remains a constant. Quality first, with focus on our clients and people, is what the world can and should expect of Crowe."

The firm's CEO succession plan includes a defined transition period for Baer and Strammello to work together. Baer will continue serving as a Crowe partner upon completion of his full 4-year term as CEO. As immediate-past CEO, Baer will leverage his incredible experience, vision, and commitment to quality to drive market growth and talent initiatives for the firm while advancing trust within the profession.

Strammello, a 30-year veteran of the firm, currently serves as the Global Markets Leader for Crowe. Previously, he served in numerous senior leadership roles for the firm, including Chief Risk Officer and managing partner of the firm's Risk Consulting practice. He spent the first nine years of his career in Crowe's Audit & Assurance business.

He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and resides in Carmel, Indiana.

