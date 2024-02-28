Crowe LLP names Mike Edwards new managing principal of its consulting business

Edwards will lead the firm's consulting practice to help clients navigate the business environment, seize market opportunities, and innovate.

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm today announced the hiring of Mike Edwards as the next managing principal of its Consulting practice. Edwards, who officially joined Crowe in mid-January, will assume the leadership role April 1. Edwards will lead the Consulting practice, which consists of 150 partners and 2,000 professionals, reporting to Crowe CEO Mark Baer.

"Our Consulting and Advisory offerings continue to drive tremendous growth, and we've built a strong team of professionals offering market-leading solutions and unrivaled client service. We're proud to add a leader of Mike's caliber, who brings significant global experience and a values-based approach to client service and team leadership. He makes our firm even stronger as we drive additional growth and scale to meet market demand," said Baer. "Everything we do is centered on delivering value for our clients and our people, and Mike is an excellent business and cultural fit. We're very proud of the trust we've earned with our clients over our 80-plus year history, and a dynamic leader like Mike is a great addition to our leadership team as we continuously evolve and enhance our offerings and capabilities to ensure Crowe is well positioned to best serve our current and future clients."

Throughout his career, Edwards has established himself as a strong people and client leader, with a deep commitment to development, growth, and exceptional service. He brings a strong background in leadership, people development, account management, strategy development, digital enablement, innovative delivery, and organizational design.

Edwards joins Crowe from EY, where he began his career and most recently served as Americas, Consumer Industry Supply Chain Leader. In addition to his work with EY, he also served as a senior leader of supply chain improvement with General Mills. Edwards received his BBA from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Indiana University.

"I am thrilled to join Crowe, a firm with an impeccable reputation built on culture and values," said Edwards. "Every interaction I've had with people in the firm has demonstrated that the reputation they've earned is well founded and very real. We know the needs of our clients and our people are ever evolving, and our firm is committed to continuously redefining value, innovating, and providing an unrivaled people and client experience. I am excited to work with my new Crowe colleagues as we continue to build on the great success the firm has had and the momentum we have in the market."

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

