Crowe named to Microsoft Dynamics Inner Circle

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP was recently recognized as an FY20 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle partner. This list represents the top 1% of all organizations in the Microsoft Business Applications group. Crowe is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world.

"This recognition by Microsoft is a validation of the deep industry specialization Crowe has focused on for more than a decade," said Josh Cole, managing principal of the consulting team at Crowe. "Crowe remains committed to building specialized solutions within the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and looks forward to continued collaboration with Microsoft's Business Applications teams."

Crowe is a global Microsoft Partner that specializes in industry vertical and digital accounting solutions. The firm extends the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform to address the industry needs of manufacturing and distribution, metals, financial services, public sector and healthcare. Crowe digital accounting solutions include lease accounting, debt management and anomaly detection offerings.

For more information, visit Crowe CRM or Crowe ERP for Microsoft Dynamics.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

