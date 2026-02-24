Crowell & Moring Adds Partner William Reiss to Antitrust Group in New York

Leading Litigator Brings More than Two Decades of Experience in Antitrust Class Action and Complex Litigation

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William Reiss, a first-chair litigator with nearly 25 years of experience in leading complex antitrust class actions, has joined Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's Antitrust and Competition Group in New York.

Reiss is nationally recognized for his representation of both plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes antitrust litigation. At Crowell, Reiss will leverage his class action experience to spearhead direct-action affirmative recovery litigation for corporate clients who have been harmed by competitors, suppliers, and strategic partners. As a member of the firm's Recovery Practice, Reiss will be part of a cross-disciplinary team helping corporate and institutional clients maximize recoveries beyond traditional class settlements. He joins from Robins Kaplan, where he was a partner and head of its New York antitrust group.

"Will is a tenacious litigator known for his creative approach to problem solving, meticulous case management, and success in building collaborative teams that work seamlessly with clients and co-counsel. He understands how to deliver litigation results that prioritize our clients' business goals from the start," said Daniel A. Sasse, chair of Crowell's Antitrust & Competition Group.

Reiss has recovered in excess of $1.2 billion on behalf of his clients in complex antitrust class actions. Reiss formerly served as co-lead counsel on behalf of direct purchasers of Keurig K-Cups in an antitrust class action against Keurig and expects to continue that work on behalf of direct-action clients at Crowell. Reiss also has extensive experience counseling clients on a broad range of antitrust matters across industries.

"Crowell's Antitrust and Competition Group is a market leader, and their highly sophisticated Recovery Practice is trusted by the most prominent companies in the world," said Reiss. "I am excited to join this growing team, which works in close partnership with its clients to recover damages and achieve their business goals in an increasingly complex environment."

Reiss's arrival is one of many high-profile additions to Crowell's Antitrust & Competition Group, which in recent years also added partners Kenneth Dintzer, former deputy branch director in the National Courts Section of DOJ's Civil Division, and first-chair trial partner Eric P. Enson.

Reiss is the chair of the New York State Bar Association's Antitrust Law Section. He is ranked Band 2 in Chambers USA for plaintiff antitrust litigation and is recognized by his clients in The Legal 500. In 2018, he was named an "Antitrust and M&A Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights, and his pro bono work has included advocating on behalf of families of the 9/11 attacks in several "September 11th Victim Compensation Fund" hearings before Special Master Kenneth Feinberg.

Reiss received his J.D. from New York University School of Law, and his B.A., magna cum laude, from George Washington University.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, and MENA. Drawing on significant government, business, industry, and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex regulatory and policy, litigation, transactional, and intellectual property issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its comprehensive programs and initiatives to advance the professional and personal development of all members of the Crowell community.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP