Former Special Counsel to the FBI Director and Federal Prosecutor Rajeev Raghavan Joins Crowell & Moring's Privacy & Cybersecurity Group

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring has expanded its Privacy and Cybersecurity Group with the addition of Rajeev Raghavan, a former Special Counsel to the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and federal prosecutor. With more than 15 years of direct experience handling cybercrime, technology, regulatory, and enforcement challenges, and a foundational background as a computer programmer, Raghavan further strengthens the firm's ability to help clients respond to evolving cybersecurity threats and navigate a rapidly changing legal and regulatory environment.

As Special Counsel to the FBI Director, Raghavan advised on high-profile cyber initiatives, AI strategy and risk, and internal security modernization. Based on his deep understanding of technology, he played a key role in the Bureau's efforts to combat cybercrime and national security threats and was a trusted advisor to the Director and FBI senior leadership on cybersecurity strategy and policy, AI and other transformational technologies, federal surveillance authorities, criminal and national security investigations, and legislative oversight.

At Crowell, Raghavan will advise clients on issues that cut across law, technology, and government policy, including helping to navigate high-stakes cybersecurity, privacy, and national security matters, as well as data breach investigations, regulatory inquiries, enforcement actions, and congressional investigations. Raghavan will partner with clients to develop robust risk management strategies by designing custom incident response plans and playbooks, conducting tabletop exercises, establishing strong cybersecurity protocols, and improving compliance programs. He will also lead internal investigations, defend companies and individuals in white collar and regulatory enforcement matters, and represent clients in complex commercial litigation. Raghavan will leverage his experiences across government and private practice, together with his technical background, to enable clients to strategically and effectively respond to incidents and enterprise risks while safeguarding their businesses.

Prior to his FBI role, Raghavan served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Maryland, where he investigated and prosecuted a wide range of federal criminal matters. He led complex, often transnational cybercrime matters involving data breaches, dark web markets, account takeovers, ransomware, computer intrusions, and cryptocurrency fraud. Among his notable cases was dismantling WT1SHOP, a leading online marketplace for stolen credentials, an operation that involved taking down overseas servers and seizing domains in the United States. Raghavan was appointed as the district's Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property Coordinator, serving as a primary point of contact for reviewing cyber matters referred by law enforcement. In addition to his cyber work, Raghavan oversaw investigations into sanctions violations, national security matters, public corruption, procurement fraud, healthcare fraud, money laundering, and various financial crimes. His work earned him the 2021 U.S. Attorney's Office FBI Service Award and a commendation from the U.S. Postal Service.

"Rajeev's ability to bridge legal and technical domains is a tremendous asset for clients facing the complexities of emerging technologies like AI," said Jeffrey L. Poston, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Privacy and Cybersecurity Group. "His background – including senior positions at the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office, private practice, and experience as a computer programmer – equips him with unique insight into both the opportunities and challenges businesses encounter. As oversight of new technologies increases and threats proliferate, Rajeev will offer valuable guidance to companies navigating this rapidly changing environment."

"Companies today are navigating threats from every direction—nation-state actors, cybercriminals, insider risk, and an expanding set of legal and regulatory demands tied to cybersecurity, privacy, and national security. Cyber and privacy risks are business risks, and organizations need advice that is legally sound, technically informed, and practical under pressure," Raghavan said. "I'm excited to join Crowell and partner with clients to strengthen preparedness, manage crises, and address complex legal and regulatory challenges in an evolving legal, regulatory, and threat landscape."

Raghavan's private sector experience includes positions at Covington & Burling and Linklaters, where he advised clients on Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations and in civil litigation.

Raghavan earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton, a master's degree from the University of Michigan, and a law degree, cum laude, from the University of Michigan Law School. He clerked for the Honorable William J. Martini of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

