IP Attorney John Paik Joins Crowell & Moring’s Patents Group

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John Paik, an intellectual property attorney with more than two decades of experience at leading law firms and technology companies, has joined Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's Intellectual Property Department in Orange County.

Paik joins Crowell from GRAIL, a biotechnology company, where he served as senior director and head of intellectual property. He led the protection of the company's wet lab discoveries and its software, machine learning, and analytics platforms, overseeing global IP strategy for novel cancer detection technologies. Paik guided the IP team in advising on product development and commercialization, and counseled executive leadership on IP during antitrust investigations, strategic reviews, and the company's public offering.

"John's unique blend of engineering, life sciences, and technology know-how strengthens our ability to help clients identify, protect, and maximize the value of their cutting-edge IP," said Trevor K. Copeland, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Patents Group. "Having worked at the intersection of technical leadership and legal strategy, both in-house and at law firms, he has a unique understanding of the challenges facing IP owners as they seek to grow and innovate."

At Crowell, Paik will focus his practice on advising technology and life sciences clients—including emerging companies and venture-backed startups—on licensing, patent portfolio strategy and management, IP enforcement and defense, due diligence for financings and transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and IPO readiness.

Paik has managed and developed patent portfolios across a range of technologies, including computer hardware and software, surgical robotics, medical devices, digital pathology, bioinformatics, and automation. His practice includes offensive and defensive patent strategies, competitive landscape analysis, freedom-to-operate, and inter partes review proceedings. Paik has successfully argued before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, securing critical patent allowances that have strengthened clients' market positions.

"John's arrival supports our strategic focus on expanding both our Orange County office and our broader West Coast capabilities," said Deborah E. Arbabi, managing partner of Crowell & Moring's Orange County office. "In today's fast-moving environment—especially with the rise of generative AI and the region's vibrant technology and life sciences industries—it's critical for our clients to have access to top talent who understand the latest innovations. John's leadership and insight further cement Crowell's position as the go-to firm for complex IP matters in this dynamic market."

Previously, Paik was co-chair of the Electrical Engineering Practice Group at Knobbe Martens, where he advised technology, diagnostics, and artificial intelligence companies on patent, licensing, and transactional matters, and led teams on strategic portfolio development and patent analysis. He also served as counsel at O'Melveny, where he focused on IP-related transactions and disputes.

"It's rare to find a firm like Crowell with such a strong intellectual property group and equally robust practices in life sciences, technology, and regulatory matters," Paik said. "Having worked both in-house and in private practice, I understand the importance of aligning technical expertise with business goals—especially as innovation becomes more global and regulatory demands grow. I look forward to helping clients maximize the value of their inventions and stay competitive in the U.S. and abroad."

Paik earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Cornell University, a master's degree in physiological science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a law degree from Cornell Law School.

