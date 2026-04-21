Crowell & Moring Continues Growth in Brussels with Addition of Privacy and Cybersecurity Partner Lauren Cuyvers

BRUSSELS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren Cuyvers has joined Crowell & Moring as a partner in its highly regarded Privacy and Cybersecurity Group, expanding the firm's ability to provide critical legal counsel to clients managing a complex and rapidly changing privacy and cybersecurity landscape globally. She is the third addition to the firm's Brussels office in the last six months and the fourth partner to join the firm's Privacy and Cybersecurity Group in the last year.

Lauren Cuyvers Joins Crowell & Moring’s Privacy & Cybersecurity Group

Cuyvers' practice focuses on incident response, regulatory compliance, enforcement, and litigation across EU data privacy, digital regulation, and cybersecurity laws. She assists clients in a range of industries, including the aviation, energy, and life sciences sectors, but has a particular interest and focus on the technology industry, having advised and represented some of the world's leading companies in the social media, cloud computing, data center, MedTech, software, and semiconductor space. Her work spans key legislative initiatives, including the European Union Data Protection Regulation (EUDPR), ePrivacy Directive, EU AI Act, EU Data Act and the EU Health Data Space Regulation (EHDS). Cuyvers is widely recognized for her pragmatic approach, industry knowledge and regulatory connections.

At Crowell, Cuyvers will continue to guide clients through complex EU digital regulatory frameworks, focusing on regulatory risk and strategy, high-stakes regulatory investigations, crisis management and cybersecurity certification work.

"Lauren's experience in digital regulation and cybersecurity makes her an invaluable resource for our clients as regulatory frameworks continue to evolve at pace," said Emma Wright, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Privacy and Cybersecurity Group. "Her arrival further advances our ability to deliver comprehensive, forward-thinking counsel, integrating privacy, cybersecurity, and technology law globally."

Cuyvers joins Crowell from Sidley Austin where she was recognized for her knowledge in high-profile incident response, including matters triggering GDPR, NIS2, and DORA requirements, and providing strategic counsel on emerging legislation such as the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), as well as specialist counsel in data-heavy transactions.

"Lauren is a highly regarded cybersecurity practitioner in Europe who will bring tremendous value to our global clients and our Brussels office," said Kristof Roox, co-managing partner of Crowell's Brussels office. "She is among a small group of lawyers with deep, specialized experience spanning cybersecurity, incident response and EU digital regulation. With cybersecurity a board-level priority for companies worldwide, Lauren's arrival reflects our commitment to clients at the forefront of regulatory change."

"Crowell & Moring to me exemplifies true leadership and a collaborative culture – qualities that clients increasingly value in their counsel, particularly in today's complex environment," said Cuyvers. "I'm excited to join Crowell at a time when cybersecurity and AI are reshaping how organizations operate. The firm's combination of core practice areas, including IP, TMT, competition and government contracts, and its deep roots in DC and Brussels, make it an ideal platform to help clients navigate what's next."

Cuyvers is a respected voice in the EU data protection and privacy community. She is a frequent speaker and author on cyber and digital regulation topics. She serves on the Women Leading Privacy Advisory Board for the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and on the European Data Protection Board's Support Pool of Experts.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, and MENA. Drawing on significant government, business, industry, and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex regulatory and policy, litigation, transactional, and intellectual property issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its comprehensive programs and initiatives to advance the professional and personal development of all members of the Crowell community.

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