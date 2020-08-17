Crowell & Moring Launches Election 2020 Series

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring kicks off a 2020 election series today that offers clients an in-depth look at the issues that will impact their business this fall and beyond. The Election 2020 series will feature client alerts, webinars, and forward-looking insights from the firm's bipartisan team of government affairs advisors and lawyers.

The series will explore what a Biden election or Trump reelection could mean for business, as well as what's at stake in key state and congressional races. Topics will include COVID-19, health care, digital transformation, infrastructure, tax, trade, energy, environment, national security, labor & employment, subjects of congressional investigations, and more.

"We have lived through a year of crisis and chaos, but businesses need to prepare for the post-COVID-19 frontier," said Jim Flood, chair of the firm's Government Affairs Practice and former counsel to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). "We'll look at the major changes that could be in store for the business world across a range of scenarios."

The series examines what to expect at the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, followed by a webinar "Election 2020 and Implications for Your Business" on September 3. To learn more and register for the series, visit Crowell & Moring's Election 2020 page.

"This fall, both candidates will make choices about what issues they think will fade away post-pandemic and what lasting changes will be in store for the business community going forward. They have identified issues including health care, the corporate tax rate, and the future of trade as critical to moving the country forward. In our series, we will look at what companies can expect and how to navigate the road ahead," said W. Scott Douglas, senior policy director of Crowell & Moring's Government Affairs practice and former finance director for Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

