Crowell & Moring Releases Litigation Forecast 2024: What Corporate Counsel Need to Know for the Coming Year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring has published Litigation Forecast 2024: What Corporate Counsel Need to Know for the Coming Year. The 12th-annual Litigation Forecast focuses on trends in intellectual property, regulatory and other U.S. litigation, with special coverage of supply chain recovery and international litigation.

In an article on copyright, David Ervin discusses what comes next as the use of artificial intelligence continues to rise and all creators, from artists to corporations, race to protect their copyright works. Preetha Chakrabarti tackles trademarks in a piece that analyzes the impact of two landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions from 2023 that continue to raise questions about the limits of U.S. trademark law: Abitron v. Hetronic and Jack Daniel's Properties, Inc. v. VIP Products LLC.

"The advent of technology is historically accompanied by an increase in both regulation and litigation to reassert expanding boundaries, and the impact of artificial intelligence on intellectual property has not been an exception," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "In addition, we have seen continued impacts from the pandemic across a variety of realms, including in the supply chain. Our lawyers understand the shifting nature of litigation and are able to offer analysis from a global perspective across a number of jurisdictions."

A Supreme Court decision from 2021 continues to have a ripple effect on class action lawsuits, as analyzed by Mohamed Awan, with the added layer of personal information or copyrighted materials feeding into AI systems further complicating the field. And Rebecca Baden Chaney and Joe Lines examine how, in the wake of the COVID pandemic, companies are creating processes and procedures that include legal departments to handle supply chain recovery opportunities.

Articles in the Litigation Forecast include:

All of the articles from the Litigation Forecast are available at https://www.crowell.com/Litigation-Forecast. Follow the conversation on social media with #LitigationForecast.

