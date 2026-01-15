Crowell Continues Health Care Litigation Expansion with Addition of Joshua Robbins

Experienced Trial Attorney Expands Crowell's Litigation Capabilities in Important California Market

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring today announced the addition of experienced trial attorney Joshua Robbins as a partner in the Orange County office, strengthening its market-leading health care litigation team and further expanding the firm's ability to handle complex health care fraud cases. Robbins is a highly accomplished litigator with extensive courtroom experience in both the public sector as an assistant U.S. attorney in Southern California, and in private practice, where he regularly engages in "bet-the-company" litigation on behalf of sophisticated clients and high-profile individuals.

Robbins represents businesses and individuals in the life sciences, technology, and financial industries in cases involving allegations of fraud, kickbacks, unfair competition, and other sensitive issues. He has first-chaired dozens of trials to verdict or arbitration award and led dozens of appeals in both civil and criminal cases, on issues in areas including antitrust, patent, health care fraud, and technology licensing. At Crowell, Robbins' practice will center around civil litigation and affirmative recovery fraud cases, with a focus on the health care and life sciences industries.

"Josh is a versatile litigator who has successfully tried a wide range of high-stakes cases for his clients. He immediately boosts our premier health care litigation team and further positions Crowell as a trusted adviser for health care and life sciences companies navigating complex legal issues," said Kent Goss, co-chair of Crowell's Litigation Group. "California remains a vital, high-growth market for health care innovation and life sciences, and Josh's arrival demonstrates our ongoing commitment to expanding our footprint and meeting the growing needs of our clients across the state."

Robbins' addition follows a year of significant expansion in Crowell's health care litigation capabilities. In August, the firm added a highly regarded health care litigation care team of more than 50 attorneys from Reed Smith, establishing one of the largest health care practices in the country and significantly expanding the firm's ability to serve clients facing complex disputes. First-chair trial attorney Jeff Gleason joined the firm in October, adding another experienced litigator to a strong team of lawyers handling complex fraud and recovery matters.

Robbins joins Crowell from Buchalter where he was co-chair of the White Collar and Government Investigations practice. Prior to private practice, Robbins served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District of California, where he prosecuted complex crime, white collar, and health care fraud cases, including leading the investigation and prosecution of a group of hospital executives and doctors in the high-profile health care fraud kickback case involving spinal surgeries at Pacific Hospital of Long Beach.

"I'm excited to join such an accomplished group of lawyers at Crowell," said Robbins. "For an attorney focused on providing innovative counsel to sophisticated health care clients, joining the fast-growing team at Crowell made complete sense. I have crossed paths with Crowell attorneys inside and out of the courtroom over the years and have always been impressed by their collaborative spirit and commitment to providing top-notch legal counsel to their clients."

Robbins is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School. He served as a law clerk for the Honorable Stanley Marcus of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. He is vice president of the Harvard Law School Association of Orange County and a Ninth Circuit Lawyer Representative. Robbins is a trial advocacy instructor at UC Irvine Law School and has previously testified as an expert witness on health care fraud issues.

