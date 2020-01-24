Crown Aesthetics Announces Addition Of ProGen PRP™ Advantage To ProGen PRP Portfolio

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader in advanced aesthetic solutions, Crown Aesthetics, a division of Crown Laboratories, Inc., is proud to announce the launch of ProGen PRP™ Advantage, an easy to use, single spin system that features 15ml and 30ml tubes, yielding 7-15ml of 2x concentration PRP. With the launch of ProGen PRP™ Advantage, physicians will now be able to deliver Platelet Rich Plasma procedures more efficiently and conveniently.

"Crown Aesthetics' passion and relentless drive to bring technological advancements to the aesthetic market is what sets us apart from competitors. Empowering providers with an efficient, and affordable Platelet Rich Plasma system for their patients offers unmatched ROI for physicians across the industry. Our top-of-the-line technology continues to deliver on our core values of safety and efficacy for our customers," says Joe Proctor, Founder and President of Crown Aesthetics.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown Laboratories, Inc., a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it is poised to become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for six consecutive years and has expanded its distribution to over 25 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading aesthetic practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our non-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; the post-microneedling protocol SKINFUSE®; the light-activated cream Allumera®; and the platelet-rich plasma systems ProGen™ PRP Advantage and Versa™– act as "gateway" products that draw new consumers to practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

