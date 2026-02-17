From Sea to Shining Sea!

"Princess Signature Sale" Launches with Special Offers on 2026 Cruises to Alaska, Hawaii and Canada & New England

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Princess Cruises invites guests to sail from sea to shining sea with commemorative voyages exploring some of the country's most breathtaking coastlines. From The Great Land of Alaska's glacier-carved wilderness and Hawaii's volcanic islands to the historic charm of New England, guests sailing in North America starting in the Spring and throughout the year will enjoy special onboard entertainment, themed programming, and festive food and beverage experiences honoring America's milestone birthday.

Princess Cruises Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary with Voyages to the Nation’s Most Spectacular Shores

As the leading cruise line in Alaska, Princess Cruises will operate its largest Alaska season ever in 2026, highlighted by the debut of its newest ship, Star Princess. The expanded program features eight ships, 180 departures, and 19 destinations, offering travelers an unmatched range of ways to explore Alaska by sea—or by combining sea and land.

Guests looking to go deeper can maximize their Alaska vacation with a Princess cruisetour, which combines a cruise with an immersive land experience, including a visit to Denali National Park. The 2026 season includes more than 20 cruisetour options, highlighted by the 15-night National Parks Expedition Tour. This journey visits five iconic parks - Glacier Bay National Park, Denali National Park, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, Kenai Fjords National Park, and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park (Skagway) - and blends a seven-day cruise, scenic rail travel, and eight nights ashore, including stays at four Princess-owned wilderness lodges.

To commemorate America's 250th anniversary, guests sailing on Alaska itineraries can purchase some special offerings onboard in Princess retail shops:

A limited-edition exclusive Pendleton blanket inspired by the iconic landscape of Glacier Bay National Park, honoring the heritage of America's national parks

A "Celebrating America 250 by Princess" collector pin and other commemorative merchandise

"As America approaches its 250th anniversary, it feels especially meaningful to celebrate by sailing alongside the landscapes and visiting landmarks that helped shape our nation," said Marie Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Princess Cruises. "From Alaska's breathtaking wilderness to the tropical beauty of Hawaii and the historic charm of New England's coastal towns, our 2026 sailings invite longtime Princess guests and first-time cruisers alike to experience the places that tell America's story - along with the signature Princess experience we're known for."

In honor of America's 250, Princess Cruises is also introducing the limited time "Princess Signature Sale," featuring exceptional savings on select 2026 voyages. Available now through March 17, 2026, the sale includes up to $600 in instant savings, $99 deposits, and free third and fourth guests on select cruises.

The "Princess Signature Sale" includes sailings from convenient U.S. homeports with cruises to iconic American destinations including:

July 4, 2026: 7-day Alaska Inside Passage (Roundtrip Seattle) on Royal Princess, starting at $1,249

October 24, 2026: 7-day Canada & New England with Saint John on Majestic Princess, starting at $899

November 8, 2026: 16-day Hawaiian Islands on Emerald Princess, starting at $1099

The "Princess Signature Sale" runs from 12:00 a.m. PT on February 17, 2026, through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 17, 2026, and is available to residents of all 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda, and the District of Columbia. Additional terms and exclusions apply. Full details are available at princess.com/sale.

