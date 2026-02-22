Princess Cruises also Marks the Sale of Over 1 Million Signature 24K Margaritas Made with Award-Winning Pantalones Organic Tequila

COZUMEL, Mexico, Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises raised a salted-rim glass to National Margarita Day in record-breaking style, breaking a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Most Margaritas Sold in 8 Hours. The celebration aboard Regal Princess sold 3,410 handcrafted 24K Margaritas featuring Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, surpassing the previously held record of 2,728.

Princess Cruises Celebrates National Margarita Day by Breaking The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Most Margaritas Sold in 8 Hours

The record-setting event took place on February 17, while the 3,560-guest Regal Princess was in Cozumel during a 7-day Western Caribbean cruise from Galveston, Texas. The event turned the ship into a floating fiesta as guests came together to celebrate Princess Cruises' most popular cocktail.

"You could feel the celebration in every bar of Regal Princess as Princess Cruises made history with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for Most Margaritas Sold in 8 Hours," said Thomas Bradford, Official Adjudicator from Guinness World Records.

The historic achievement coincided with another major milestone for the cruise line: the sale of 1,038,197 24K Margaritas sold from Jan. 1, 2025, through Jan. 7, 2026. The 24K Margarita is the fleet's most popular signature cocktail, made exclusively with Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila.

The million-margarita milestone arrives just over one year after Princess Cruises and Pantalones Organic Tequila launched their fleetwide partnership in October 2024, quickly becoming one of the most successful beverage collaborations in cruise line history.

Adding to the celebration, Pantalones co-founders Camila and Matthew McConaughey sent a congratulatory video message, applauding Princess Cruises, its crew, and guests for making history at sea that was met with loud applause throughout the ship.

The beloved 24K Margarita is handcrafted with award-winning Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Grand Marnier, margarita mix, and served over ice in a salted-rim glass, an indulgent cocktail that has become a must-sip experience across the Princess fleet.

This milestone follows the recent christening of Princess' newest ship, Star Princess, with Camila and Matthew McConaughey serving as godparents. The couple marked the occasion by blessing the vessel with a bottle of Pantalones Organic Tequila, wishing her good fortune on all future journeys.

"Pantalones serves our guests a spirit of joy, storytelling, and easygoing adventure that mirrors the Princess onboard experience," said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. "Celebrating one million 24K Margaritas and making history with a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title on National Margarita Day, captures the incredible spirit and enthusiasm our guests brought to create this unforgettable moment at sea – and now, they'll forever be part of this unforgettable chapter in Princess history."

Pantalones Organic Tequila, available in Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, is now poured at bars throughout the Princess fleet and is included in Princess Premier and Princess Plus packages. In addition to the 24K Margarita, Pantalones anchors a lineup of handcrafted cocktails created with Princess Mixologist Rob Floyd, including:

Pants on Fire – Pantalones Organic Reposado, fresh lime juice, Campari, smoked paprika and agave

– Pantalones Organic Reposado, fresh lime juice, Campari, smoked paprika and agave Sea Legs – Pantalones Organic Reposado, Luxardo Maraschino, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, agave syrup and soda

– Pantalones Organic Reposado, Luxardo Maraschino, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, agave syrup and soda Hot Pants – Pantalones Organic Blanco, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, fresh jalapeno and agave

– Pantalones Organic Blanco, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, fresh jalapeno and agave Fancy Pants Paloma – Pantalones Organic Reposado, fresh lime juice, Fever Tree grapefruit

The roaming Pantalones Organic Tequila Custom Cart continues to bring the brand's pants-free spirit to life on deck, delivering personalized cocktail experiences for guests throughout the voyage.

Pantalones is featured within Princess Cruises' expanding Love Line Premium Liquors Collection of celebrity-led brands, including Hampton Water Rosé by Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi, Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber, Seven Daughters Moscato by Taraji P. Henson, Archer Roose Wines by Elizabeth Banks, and non-alcoholic* Sparkling Rosé by Kylie Minogue.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting princess.com.

*Princess' Love Line Premium Liquors Collection non-alcohol beverages may contain up to 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV). These beverages are classified as non-alcoholic under U.S. regulations but may contain trace amounts of alcohol.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Pantalones Organic Tequila

Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, is an award-winning super premium USDA-certified organic spirit crafted that celebrates having fun, doing good, and not taking life too seriously.

Launched in the U.S. to critical acclaim, Pantalones Organic Tequila has quickly become a standout, earning multiple prestigious awards, including Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Made from 100% organic blue Weber agave in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, each expression in the portfolio, Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, offers a unique tasting experience marked by exceptional craftsmanship and organic practices.

