Crown Royal Pushes The Boundaries Of Innovation With Launch Of Limited-Edition, Noble Collection French Oak Cask Finished

GIMLI, Manitoba, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crown Royal brand continues to push the boundaries of innovation with different flavor offerings and finishing techniques, most recently highlighted by the introduction of the newest addition to the Noble Collection, Crown Royal Noble Collection French Oak Cask Finished. This limited-edition expression showcases Crown Royal Fine De Luxe, the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky, finished in new French oak barrels. The result is a whisky with captivating character, body and structure, that is still undeniably Crown Royal smooth.

Crown Royal Noble Collection French Oak Cask Finished

The Noble Collection is a multi-award-winning series of whiskies that are released on an annual basis. Now in its fourth year, each creation has provided an opportunity to highlight the artistry and skill of the Crown Royal Master Distillers and Blenders, who are dedicated to their craft of creating extraordinary whiskies inspired by the brand's long and rich history.

"We're continuously in awe of our Master Distillers and Blenders' ability to surprise and delight with interesting takes on whisky, while still maintaining the premium standards of excellence that distinguishes Crown Royal," said Nicola Heckles, Director, Crown Royal at DIAGEO North America. "Crown Royal Noble Collection French Oak Cask Finished is an example of our commitment to innovation and being unabashedly unafraid to try new things we anticipate people will enjoy."

The famed French oak used in Crown Royal Noble Collection French Oak Cask Finished is sourced from the renowned Vosges region in France, known for its meticulously manicured forests and ideal climate that creates the tightest grain to helps impart subtle flavors and aromas of vanilla and baking spices into the whisky. Once harvested, the oak is open-air seasoned for two years to transform the wood in order to set the stage for the final two-step fire toasting. These precisely toasted new French oak barrels allow the brand to marry Crown Royal Fine De Luxe with rich dark notes of caramel, vanilla and fruit along with a body and structure that can only be achieved through French oak.

"We are honored to share this exceptional whisky and grateful we were given creative liberty to do so. Our ability to elevate Crown Royal Fine De Luxe using innovative materials to bring out new flavors was an exciting experience for this team of veteran blenders," said Mark Balkenende, Master Blender for Crown Royal. "We are always looking for ways to experiment with the brand's flavor profile and with Crown Royal Noble Collection French Oak Cask Finished, it is evident how intentional changes in barrel selection and aging can enhance the flavor while elevating the signature smoothness of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe."

Crown Royal Noble Collection French Oak Cask Finished is packaged in a sleek bottle with a crystal-cut style base and a resealable cork top. The canister is a rich, deep purple to match the classic Crown Royal regal purple, and it is encased in the brand's iconic purple bag with gold accents, making this whisky the perfect gift to commemorate special occasions and holidays, including Father's Day. Crown Royal Noble Collection French Oak Cask Finished is 80 proof, 40% Alc/Vol and will be available in limited quantities nationwide at the suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750 mL bottle.

Whether sipped neat or on the rocks, however you choose to enjoy the rich taste of Crown Royal Noble Collection French Oak Cask Finished, please do so responsibly.

