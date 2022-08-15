Crown Sterling Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sterling Limited LLC, leader in Personal Data Sovereignty and provider of quantum-resistant encryption and compression technologies, announced Jeremy Monroe has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Monroe joins the team with over 25 years of diverse experience across video game and virtual world publishing, content creation, predictive analytics, blockchain, and top-tier international consulting. He has an outstanding track record of building high-performing teams and growing revenue while working with large and small companies in marketing, strategy, business development, CRM, community development, and operations.

"We are very pleased to have an executive with such a strong track record of success within the tech industry join our ranks as our Chief Marketing Officer," said Crown Sterling Founder and CEO Robert Edward Grant.

"I'm truly humbled to be joining such a formidable and grounded team of scientists, creatives, and technologists with a grand vision to change the lives of everyday human beings at such fundamental and essential levels through Personal Data Sovereignty. I'm honored to help bring this team and its revolutionary encryption, compression, and quantum-resistant products and frameworks to market, shifting the current paradigm away from data monopolies by Big Tech. Decentralized Personal Data Sovereignty is a protected right for its creator, and it's our future," shared Mr. Monroe.

About Crown Sterling Limited LLC

As a leader in Data Sovereignty and quantum-resistant encryption, Crown Sterling's mission is to transform an era of unregulated data consolidation, monopolization, and monetization by Big Tech and empower individuals to claim, protect, and control their data.

Crown Sovereign (CSOV) utility token enables users to access the novel product suite, including quantum-resistant cryptography and NFTs, end-to-end encrypted messaging, and other future data compression technologies. With the CSOV token and ecosystem, users can also encrypt personal data, including geolocation and browsing history, and convert that data into NFTs with the option to monetize it on exchanges. Crown Sterling Chain is the world's first Layer-1 blockchain to implement One-Time Pad 's quantum-resistant cryptography and empowers a self-sovereign ecosystem. The team will also launch a chain agnostic Layer-2 Security Oracle, providing post-quantum technology for web 3.0.

As data has surpassed oil as the most valuable asset in the modern world, Crown Sterling looks forward to ushering in a new paradigm of Personal Data Sovereignty . Join the community on Telegram .

