CrownPoint Partners Brokers $2.09 Million Sale of a Burger King in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CrownPoint Partners is pleased to announce the successful sale of a Burger King located at 411 Oregon Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for $2,090,000. Managing Partners Julius Swolsky and Shannon Bona of CrownPoint Partners represented both Buyer and Seller in the transaction.

Burger King, Philadelphia PA

The property is leased to Burger King under a new, fifteen-year ground lease, providing the Buyer with a stable, passive income stream. Located along one of South Philadelphia's most heavily trafficked corridors, the site benefits from excellent visibility, dense surrounding population, and proximity to national retailers and service-based tenants.

CrownPoint Partners' marketing efforts generated multiple qualified offers and a competitive bidding environment, ultimately securing an all-cash buyer at $2,090,000, a price significantly above list price. Given the strong level of interest, CrownPoint Partners extensively interviewed prospective buyers and ensured that the selected party was fully comfortable with all due diligence prior to proceeding. Because of this proactive vetting, the escrow process was seamless, with no surprises, and the transaction closed in under 45 days.

"This transaction demonstrates continued investor confidence in essential-service retail tenants such as Burger King," said Julius Swolsky, Managing Partner of CrownPoint Partners. "QSR assets in high-density markets continue to attract investors seeking long-term stability."

"Every transaction presents an opportunity to strengthen relationships and deliver results for our clients," said Shannon Bona, Managing Partner of CrownPoint Partners. "We represented the original legacy owner of this asset when they sold it to the current Seller. We earned the opportunity to re-list for the current Seller through navigating challenges in the original redevelopment deal while building trust through a successful delivery on the initial transaction."

The sale highlights CrownPoint Partners' expertise in structuring and executing retail investment transactions across the United States, representing a diverse range of clients from private developers to institutional and 1031 exchange investors.

About CrownPoint Partners

CrownPoint Partners is a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Newport Beach, California. The firm is led by principals Julius Swolsky, Shannon Bona, and Don Bingham, recognized experts in net lease and sale-leaseback transactions. Leveraging decades of experience in investment sales, development, and institutional banking, CrownPoint provides services at every stage of the investment journey.

CrownPoint's client base spans REITs and institutions, private equity, developers, business owners, and private investors. CrownPoint's Net Lease Investments and Sale-Leaseback platforms offer tailored solutions with specializations in investment sales, acquisitions, corporate expansion, value optimization, and unique ways to unlock capital.

Committed to consistency, transparency, and responsible investment practices, CrownPoint builds lasting partnerships and helps clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Visit: www.crownpoint.co.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Bona

Managing Partner & Co-Founder

203.592.4688 | [email protected]

Julius Swolsky

Managing Partner & Co-Founder

419.944.3704 | [email protected]

Office Locations

260 Newport Center Drive, Suite 100 | Newport Beach, CA 92660

700 S Rosemary Square, Suite 204 | West Palm Beach, FL 33401

www.crownpoint.co

SOURCE CrownPoint Partners