CrownPoint Partners Brokers Sale-Leaseback of Trinity Dental Arts in Trinity, Florida

TRINITY, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CrownPoint Partners is pleased to announce the successful sale-leaseback of Trinity Dental Arts, located at 11105 Trinity Boulevard in Trinity, Florida, for $4,150,000. Managing Partners Julius Swolsky and Don Bingham III of CrownPoint Partners represented the Seller in the transaction with Shannon Bona as Broker of Record for the State of Florida.

The Buyer acquired dental facility as a long-term net-leased investment. The property is occupied by Trinity Dental Arts, a well-established and highly regarded dental practice offering advanced cosmetic and implant dentistry.

The sale-leaseback was structured to provide operational flexibility and capital liquidity to the practice, while delivering a stabilized investment to the Buyer backed by a proven medical operator in a high-growth Tampa Bay submarket.

"This transaction underscores the continued demand for healthcare-oriented net lease assets, particularly in Florida's expanding suburban corridors," said Julius Swolsky, Managing Partner of CrownPoint Partners. "The combination of strong tenant credit, long-term lease stability, and market fundamentals drove significant investor interest."

"Medical sale-leasebacks continue to be one of the most resilient sectors in the current market," added Don Bingham III. "We're proud to have guided our client through a successful closing."

The sale reflects CrownPoint Partners' deep expertise in structuring sale-leaseback transactions and representing medical operators and developers across the U.S.

About CrownPoint Partners

CrownPoint Partners is a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Newport Beach, California. The firm is led by principals Julius Swolsky, Shannon Bona, and Don Bingham, recognized experts in net lease and sale-leaseback transactions. Leveraging decades of experience in investment sales, development, and institutional banking, CrownPoint provides services at every stage of the investment journey.

CrownPoint's client base spans REITs and institutions, private equity, developers, business owners, and private investors. CrownPoint's Net Lease Investments and Sale-Leaseback platforms offer tailored solutions with specializations in investment sales, acquisitions, corporate expansion, value optimization, and unique ways to unlock capital.

Committed to consistency, transparency, and responsible investment practices, CrownPoint builds lasting partnerships and helps clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Visit: www.crownpoint.co.

