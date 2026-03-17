CrownPoint Partners Brokers Sale of Two Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Properties in Toledo, Ohio

The first property, located at on Airport Highway, was sold to a publicly traded REIT after closing in just 53 days. The asset is leased to Tuffy Tire & Auto Service with 7+ years remaining on an Absolute Net Lease, offering investors a long-term passive ownership structure. The property is situated less than seven miles from Tuffy's corporate headquarters, reinforcing the tenant's strong presence and operational commitment to the Toledo market. The tenant operates as a local franchisee with two locations, further demonstrating the operator's established footprint within the region.

The second property, located on Monroe Street, sold at 97% of the list price. CrownPoint Partners represented a private developer based in the Midwest in the disposition. The transaction was completed all-cash by a local buyer completing a 1031 exchange, highlighting the continued demand for well-located net lease investments among private capital. The sale included an Absolute Net Lease with Tuffy Tire & Auto Service, along with a separate 20-year electronic billboard lease, providing the buyer with multiple income streams and long-term revenue stability.

"These transactions highlight the strong investor demand for essential automotive service real estate with long-term lease structures and experienced operators," said Shannon Bona of CrownPoint Partners. "Automotive service properties continue to perform well in the net lease market due to their necessity-based use, durable tenant demand, and stable cash flow."

Julius Swolsky, of CrownPoint Partners further added "Fueling the demand in automotive service properties is the ability to depreciate these assets 100%, providing investors with possible substantial tax savings. We work closely with advisors specialized in Cost Segregation Services along with client's accountants to ensure they fully explore this option with the right team of professionals."

The sales further underscore CrownPoint Partners' national expertise advising clients across the net lease, automotive service, and essential-use retail sectors.

About CrownPoint Partners

CrownPoint Partners is a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Newport Beach, California. The firm is led by principals Julius Swolsky, Shannon Bona, and Don Bingham, recognized experts in net lease and sale-leaseback transactions. Leveraging decades of experience in investment sales, development, and institutional banking, CrownPoint provides services at every stage of the investment journey.

CrownPoint's client base spans REITs and institutions, private equity, developers, business owners, and private investors. CrownPoint's Net Lease Investments and Sale-Leaseback platforms offer tailored solutions with specializations in investment sales, acquisitions, corporate expansion, value optimization, and unique ways to unlock capital.

Committed to consistency, transparency, and responsible investment practices, CrownPoint builds lasting partnerships and helps clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Visit: www.crownpoint.co.

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www.crownpoint.co

SOURCE CrownPoint Partners