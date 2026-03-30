CrownPoint Partners Closes Sale of Dual-Tenant Checkers & Scooter's Coffee in Auburndale, FL

AUBURNDALE, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrownPoint Partners successfully closed the sale of a dual-tenant Checkers and Scooter's Coffee located in Auburndale, Florida. CrownPoint Partners represented the Seller, a private developer, in the transaction.

The assets attained 99% of their initial listing price, indicating robust investor interest in quick-service restaurant properties with drive-thru access in prime locations. Nearly a dozen, well qualified and competitive offers were sourced by CrownPoint.

Checkers & Scooters Coffee - Auburndale, FL

The property consists of two newly constructed drive-thru buildings situated on a single parcel, each operating under separate ground leases. The dual-tenant configuration provides diversified income streams and mitigates long-term tenant risk, making it an increasingly sought after structure among net lease investors.

Both tenants are nationally recognized brands within the quick-service restaurant sector, benefiting from strong consumer demand for convenience driven dining formats. The drive-thru focused design further enhances operational efficiency and long term viability in evolving retail environments.

Strategically positioned along Magnolia Avenue, the property benefits from strong traffic counts exceeding 40,000 vehicles passing the site per day and proximity to a dense industrial and residential base within the Auburndale and Lakeland market.

"The dual-tenant structure provided a compelling investment opportunity mitigating long term risk for investors by having two distinct tenants with varying lease expirations" said Shannon Bona, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of CrownPoint Partners.

The sale further highlights CrownPoint Partners' ability to position and execute on unique net lease opportunities across the quick-service restaurant sector.

About CrownPoint Partners

CrownPoint Partners is a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Newport Beach, California. The firm is led by principals Julius Swolsky, Shannon Bona, and Don Bingham, recognized experts in net lease and sale-leaseback transactions. Leveraging decades of experience in investment sales, development, and institutional banking, CrownPoint provides services at every stage of the investment journey.

CrownPoint's client base spans REITs and institutions, private equity, developers, business owners, and private investors. CrownPoint's Net Lease Investments and Sale-Leaseback platforms offer tailored solutions with specializations in investment sales, acquisitions, corporate expansion, value optimization, and unique ways to unlock capital.

Committed to consistency, transparency, and responsible investment practices, CrownPoint builds lasting partnerships and helps clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Visit: www.crownpoint.co.

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Candice Harris

Executive Administrator

480.217.8128 | [email protected]

Office Locations

260 Newport Center Drive, Suite 100 | Newport Beach, CA 92660

700 S Rosemary Square, Suite 204 | West Palm Beach, FL 33401

www.crownpoint.co

SOURCE CrownPoint Partners