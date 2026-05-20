CrownPoint Partners Facilitates Sale of Exceptional Emergency Center & Micro Hospital in Lubbock, TX

LUBBOCK, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrownPoint Partners is pleased to announce the successful sale of an Exceptional Emergency Center & Micro Hospital located in Lubbock, Texas. The transaction involved an existing 18,776-square-foot healthcare facility situated on a 2.28-acre parcel in Southwest Lubbock.

CrownPoint Partners, in association with Parasell, Inc represented the Seller in the transaction. The asset traded for $17,000,000, with the transaction moving from contract to closing in just 32 days.

Total Point - Lubbock, TX

The property is leased under a 20 year absolute triple-net (NNN) lease featuring 2% annual rent increases, providing the purchaser with predictable and growing long-term cash flow. Strategically positioned within a high-visibility commercial corridor in Southwest Lubbock, the asset benefits from proximity to major transportation corridors and a growing residential population base.

"The combination of long-term lease structure, essential healthcare use, and strong market fundamentals generated significant investor interest throughout the process," said Don Bingham III, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of CrownPoint Partners. "Healthcare developments with durable income characteristics continue to attract investors seeking stable, long-term investment opportunities."

The facility operates as a freestanding emergency center and micro hospital providing 24/7 emergency care, diagnostic imaging, and laboratory services. The transaction further highlights CrownPoint Partners' expertise in structuring and executing healthcare and net lease investment sales across growth markets nationwide.

About CrownPoint Partners

CrownPoint Partners is a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Newport Beach, California. The firm is led by principals Julius Swolsky, Shannon Bona, and Don Bingham, recognized experts in net lease and sale-leaseback transactions. Leveraging decades of experience in investment sales, development, and institutional banking, CrownPoint provides services at every stage of the investment journey.

CrownPoint's client base spans REITs and institutions, private equity, developers, business owners, and private investors. CrownPoint's Commercial Real Estate and Sale-Leaseback platforms offer tailored solutions with specializations in investment sales, acquisitions, corporate expansion, value optimization, and unique ways to unlock capital.

Committed to consistency, transparency, and responsible investment practices, CrownPoint builds lasting partnerships and helps clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Visit: www.crownpoint.co.

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Office Locations

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www.crownpoint.co

SOURCE CrownPoint Partners