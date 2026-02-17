CrownPoint Partners Facilitates Over 80 Sale-Leaseback in 2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrownPoint Partners announced that the firm has successfully facilitated over 80 sale-leasebacks in 2025. CrownPoint delivered strategic capital solutions for owner-operators across a broad range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, industrial, and service-oriented businesses nationwide.

As companies continue to navigate elevated construction costs, constrained lending environments, and increasing pressure to deploy capital efficiently, sale-leasebacks have become a powerful tool for unlocking real estate equity while maintaining full operational control of the underlying business. CrownPoint Partners' sale-leaseback platform is designed to help owners convert illiquid real estate into growth capital that can be redeployed toward expansion, acquisitions, balance sheet optimization, or long-term financial flexibility.

"The current market environment has created a significant opportunity for strong operators who own their real estate but need access to flexible capital," said Don Bingham III, Managing Partner at CrownPoint Partners. "By monetizing real estate through sale-leasebacks, business owners are able to reinvest in their operations, pursue strategic growth initiatives, and position themselves for the next phase of their business without taking on restrictive debt."

Throughout 2025, CrownPoint advised clients ranging from owner-operators with a single location to multi-site operators with national platforms, all with the same goal to structure transactions that align the client's operational objectives with investor requirements. While medical and healthcare-related businesses represented a meaningful portion of the firm's activity, CrownPoint also completed sale-leasebacks in the automatic, industrial, and specialty service industry, illustrating the growing adoption of this strategy across multiple sectors.

"Across industries, we are seeing operators place a premium on flexibility and certainty," said Julius Swolsky, Managing Partner. "Our role is to create durable lease structures and attract long-term capital partners that support the ongoing success of the operating business while unlocking value embedded in the real estate."

About CrownPoint Partners

CrownPoint Partners is a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Newport Beach, California. The firm is led by principals Julius Swolsky, Shannon Bona, and Don Bingham, recognized experts in net lease and sale-leaseback transactions. Leveraging decades of experience in investment sales, development, and institutional banking, CrownPoint provides services at every stage of the investment journey.

CrownPoint's client base spans REITs and institutions, private equity, developers, business owners, and private investors. CrownPoint's Net Lease Investments and Sale-Leaseback platforms offer tailored solutions with specializations in investment sales, acquisitions, corporate expansion, value optimization, and unique ways to unlock capital.

Committed to consistency, transparency, and responsible investment practices, CrownPoint builds lasting partnerships and helps clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Visit: www.crownpoint.co.

