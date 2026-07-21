CrownPoint Partners Facilitates Acquisition of Take 5 Ground Lease in Panama City Beach, FL

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrownPoint Partners is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of a Take 5 Oil Change ground lease located at 11858 Panama City Beach Parkway in Panama City Beach, Florida. CrownPoint Partners represented the West Coast based Buyer in the transaction, a repeat client. This property successfully fulfilled the Buyer's 1031 Exchange Requirement after selling two rental properties in Southern California.

Take 5 - Panama City Beach, FL

The investment consists of a brand new, 1,430 square foot Take 5 Oil Change situated on 1.33 acres at the signalized intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and North Alf Coleman Road. The property is secured by a 20 year absolute ground lease with corporate guaranty, featuring 10% rental increases every five years and four five-year renewal options. The property is the fourth installment of a brand new development in Panama City Beach also featuring a McDonald's, Panera Bread, and PenAir Federal Credit Union.

Strategically positioned along Panama City Beach Parkway (U.S. 98), which carries approximately 50,000 vehicles per day, the property benefits from exceptional visibility within one of Florida's fastest-growing coastal markets. The site is surrounded by national retailers including Lowe's, CVS, Publix, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Home Depot, AutoZone, and Whataburger, while also serving a rapidly expanding residential population and approximately 14 million annual visitors to Panama City Beach. The site also sits in front of a large 55+ retirement facility and J.R. Arnold High School, which boasts 1,600+ students.

CrownPoint's Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Shannon Bona is local to the area and states "Panama City Beach remains one of the fastest growing areas of Bay County and Florida. Population grew 10% between 2020 and 2024 with a projected growth rate of 16% by 2030. Bay County itself is ranked number two in the entire country for largest percentage growth from 2023 to 2024."

Bona continues, "It was easy for me to convey this location's strength to my client who resides in California because I am witnessing this rapid expansion to the local economy day in and day out. He is very excited to own a parcel in the heart of this robust community."

Take 5 Oil Change parallels Panama City Beach's strength by continuing to be one of the fastest-growing brands in the quick-service automotive sector. Operating under the Driven Brands platform (NASDAQ: DRVN), the company has expanded to more than 1,000 locations nationwide and continues to benefit from strong consumer demand for essential vehicle maintenance services.

This acquisition further demonstrates CrownPoint Partners' expertise in representing private investors in the acquisition of high-quality net lease assets throughout the United States, especially those areas that its partners are intimately familiar with.

About CrownPoint Partners

CrownPoint Partners is a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Newport Beach, California. The firm is led by principals Julius Swolsky, Shannon Bona, and Don Bingham, recognized experts in Commercial Real Estate and Sale-Leaseback transactions. Leveraging decades of experience in investment sales, development, and institutional banking, CrownPoint provides services at every stage of the investment journey.

CrownPoint's client base spans REITs and institutions, private equity, developers, business owners, and private investors. CrownPoint's Net Lease Investments and Sale-Leaseback platforms offer tailored solutions with specializations in investment sales, acquisitions, corporate expansion, value optimization, and unique ways to unlock capital.

Committed to consistency, transparency, and responsible investment practices, CrownPoint builds lasting partnerships and helps clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Visit: www.crownpoint.co.

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Office Locations

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www.crownpoint.co

SOURCE CrownPoint Partners