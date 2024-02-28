Cruise Planners CEO and Founder, Michelle Fee Secures Spot in South Florida Business Journal's Top 250 Power Leaders List

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners the nation's largest home-based travel franchise network, proudly announces that its founder and CEO, Michelle Fee, has been recognized as one of South Florida Business Journal's Top 250 Power Leaders for 2024, a testament to her outstanding contributions in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Founder and CEO of Cruise Planners, Michelle Fee.

This prestigious accolade acknowledges influential leaders whose contributions have shaped industries and communities. Michelle Fee's inclusion in the Top 250 Power Leaders list highlights her dynamic leadership and her significant impact on the broader business landscape.

As the driving force behind Cruise Planners since 1994, Michelle Fee has steered the company to unparalleled success, establishing it as a trailblazer in the travel industry. Her innovative approach and dedication to excellence have not only positioned Cruise Planners as a travel industry leader but have also made a lasting impact on the economic development of South Florida.

"I am truly honored to represent Cruise Planners on the Top 250 Power Leaders list. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our dedicated team, our advisor network, and their commitment to excellence in the travel industry," said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. "Cruise Planners will continue to innovate and contribute to the economic and social development of our community."

Cruise Planners continues to be a driving force in the travel industry under Michelle Fee's leadership, and her inclusion in the Top 250 Power Leaders list solidifies the company's position as a key player in South Florida's business landscape.

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

SOURCE Cruise Planners Franchising, LLC