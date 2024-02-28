Cruise Planners CEO and Founder, Michelle Fee Secures Spot in South Florida Business Journal's Top 250 Power Leaders List

News provided by

Cruise Planners Franchising, LLC

28 Feb, 2024, 10:36 ET

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners the nation's largest home-based travel franchise network, proudly announces that its founder and CEO, Michelle Fee, has been recognized as one of South Florida Business Journal's Top 250 Power Leaders for 2024, a testament to her outstanding contributions in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Continue Reading
Founder and CEO of Cruise Planners, Michelle Fee.
Founder and CEO of Cruise Planners, Michelle Fee.

This prestigious accolade acknowledges influential leaders whose contributions have shaped industries and communities. Michelle Fee's inclusion in the Top 250 Power Leaders list highlights her dynamic leadership and her significant impact on the broader business landscape.

As the driving force behind Cruise Planners since 1994, Michelle Fee has steered the company to unparalleled success, establishing it as a trailblazer in the travel industry. Her innovative approach and dedication to excellence have not only positioned Cruise Planners as a travel industry leader but have also made a lasting impact on the economic development of South Florida.

"I am truly honored to represent Cruise Planners on the Top 250 Power Leaders list. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our dedicated team, our advisor network, and their commitment to excellence in the travel industry," said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. "Cruise Planners will continue to innovate and contribute to the economic and social development of our community."

Cruise Planners continues to be a driving force in the travel industry under Michelle Fee's leadership, and her inclusion in the Top 250 Power Leaders list solidifies the company's position as a key player in South Florida's business landscape.

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

Visit our website, www.cruiseplanners.com, for more information or to view the complete list of awards and honors. For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit https://www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com/.

SOURCE Cruise Planners Franchising, LLC

Also from this source

Cruise Planners Awarded "Franchise Partner of the Year" by Royal Caribbean International

Cruise Planners Awarded "Franchise Partner of the Year" by Royal Caribbean International

Cruise Planners the nation's largest home-based franchise travel network has been awarded the prestigious title of Franchise Partner of the Year by...

Cruise Planners Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Technology Tool at Annual Convention

Cruise Planners, the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network, unveiled several new technology tools at their annual convention, CP ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.