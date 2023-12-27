Cruise Planners Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Technology Tool at Annual Convention

Cruise Planners Franchising, LLC

27 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners, the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network, unveiled several new technology tools at their annual convention, CP World at the Broward Convention Center on November 27th.

One of the most exciting announcements was Maxx Intelligence which integrates advanced artificial intelligence to enhance the travel planning experience for both travel advisors and their clients. This innovative technology is designed to empower Cruise Planners' network of travel advisors with the ease of enhanced content – all within their one-stop shop, proprietary CRM and booking tool, CP Maxx.  

Key Features of Maxx Intelligence:

  • AI-Powered Recommendations: Maxx Intelligence harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to analyze vast amounts of travel data, providing advisors with recommendations tailored to each client's preferences.
  • Improved content generation: Maxx Intelligence uses the power of AI to help advisors curate content within their tools to make creation of compelling stories a breeze.
  • Predictive Analysis: The tool utilizes predictive analysis to anticipate travel trends, allowing advisors to offer proactive recommendations and stay ahead of market demands/trends.
  • Personalization: Maxx Intelligence allows travel advisors to easily create marketing and newsletter content, blog pages, enhance cruise and vacation proposals, and so much more.

"Maxx Intelligence is the result of Cruise Planners innovative spirit and the drive to be the first to harness new technology for our network of advisors.  Instead of being fearful or "waiting to see what happens," we encourage our advisors to embrace change and leverage technology to help them be even more successful," said Michelle Fee, Founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. "We are thrilled to provide our travel advisors with this cutting-edge tool, which will elevate their ability to deliver unparalleled service and experiences to our treasured clients."

For a list of all of the announcements from the Cruise Planners annual convention, click here.

Company Background

Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and travel agent training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 3 years and ranked in the top 20 on Travel Weekly's 2022 Power List.

Visit our website, www.cruiseplanners.com, for more information or to view the complete list of awards and honors. For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit https://www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com/.  

