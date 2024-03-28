Cruise With Your Companions: GoBoat Dog Dock Simplifies Water Access for Furry Four-Legged Friends

Maybe you don't have a pet? The Dog Dock can double as a human hammock! This multifunctional attachment can offer an easy way for humans to climb back up on the GoBoat.

The Dog Dock features submersible mesh stairs, making it easy for your pup to find traction underwater and navigate to the platform without assistance. The mesh ramp can hold the weight of a 250-pound companion! Plus, the platform features plenty of space for them to lounge, shake, and sunbathe alongside your GoBoat. The dock is arched to compliment the curve of any of our GoBoat models at any angle, attaching seamlessly to the back, front, or side of your craft for long days on the water, fishing or hunting excursions, and casual scouting floats.

No more waiting in lines at the boat launch. GoBoat models, including the Dog Dock, can be inflated - and deflated - from a trunk or truck bed and launched from any beach, cove, or park. Simply clip it onto your GoBoat for a secure attachment. More space for them means more space for you - while our GoBoat models leave space for your furry companions, the extra square footage offered by the Dog Dock frees up space on your craft for more equipment, supplies, or snacks. You don't have to compromise!

The perfect companion for adventures on the water, the GoBoat Dog Dock features:

Bright colors for maximum visibility and safety on the water.

Durable, submersible mesh stairs with weights and grip bars for easy access.

Added square footage and surface area for your dog to lounge on.

Lightweight, durable materials - the Dog Dock weighs just 14 lbs.

Virtually impenetrable anti-slip PVA decking and Armorlite material, when de-inflated can fit into a compact bag, small enough to fit in the trunk or a closet.

Your purchase includes a carry bag, pump, patch kit, and two dock connects for easy attachment to your GoBoat craft.

"Our goal for the GoBoat Dog Dock is to provide pet owners with innovative solutions that make outdoor experiences with their beloved companions even better. We are excited to offer a convenient and reliable way for pet owners to ensure they can bring their furry friends along safely," said Kiera Johnson, CEO at GoBoat.

Availability and Pricing:

The GoBoat Dog Dock is available now and ready to ship! Explore specs, reviews, and videos of the new GoBoat in action at www.goboat.com , or on our Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/thegoboat ). Products and specifications are also available on our website. Contact us with questions via our website or at 918-973-2628.

About GoBoat:

GoBoat makes it easy to squeeze every last drop of fun out of your time on the water. We've harnessed the power of research and product testing to create fast, functional, and fun watercraft and accessories for every hobby and interest. Our stable design and durable materials remove stress from the equation, leaving more room for pleasure, sport, or relaxation.

