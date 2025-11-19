Cruisebound Launches a New White Label Cruise Booking Solution

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruisebound is officially launching and expanding its B2B footprint, unlocking powerful new opportunities for partners through its customizable white label solutions.

"We are seeing extremely exciting momentum here," said Brian Fleisher, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Cruisebound. "Our platform's unique capabilities expose travelers to a wider range of cruise products, generate meaningful value for our partners, and increase our partners' engagement with their customers. Our ability to power partner solutions is transformative for the industry and a major growth driver for Cruisebound."

More Value and Higher Commissions for Partners

Cruisebound's B2B platform gives partners access to higher revenue opportunities through competitive commission structures and an industry-leading user experience. The company's booking engine solves a major customer pain point by simplifying the cruise booking process and enabling customers to find the best deals without the assistance of a travel agent. The customer response has been very positive. 91% of Cruisebound's customers complete their reservations without any agent assistance, and Cruisebound holds a 4.7/5.0 rating on Trustpilot.

Cruisebound's white label product seamlessly integrates with each partner's brand, offering flexible customization to support unique membership benefits, loyalty structures, and promotional models. We're proud of the partnerships we've already launched, including KAYAK, David's Bridal, and PerkSpot, and are excited to offer our solution to other partners.

These capabilities help partners connect with travelers wherever they shop, including younger and new-to-cruise audiences. Innovative features like multi-cabin booking, free cabin holds, and loyalty integration create a seamless end-to-end experience. Cruises consistently deliver some of the highest satisfaction and repeat rates in travel, and Cruisebound's white label solution gives partners a powerful way to deepen customer engagement.

For more on Cruisebound, visit www.cruisebound.com .

About Cruisebound

Cruisebound , founded in 2022, helps consumers find and compare cruises from every major cruise line to find the best fit for vacation needs. Comprehensive inventory with real-time pricing and instant booking, customer service team available to answer questions, and no booking fees sets Cruisebound apart from competitors. Whether it's a multigenerational family trip to Mexico with Royal Caribbean, an anniversary celebration in the Mediterranean on Virgin Voyages or a once-in-a-lifetime Alaska adventure with Norwegian Cruise Line, Cruisebound makes it easy to discover and book your perfect cruise. For more information, or to book your next cruise, visit: www.cruisebound.com .

SOURCE Cruisebound, Inc.