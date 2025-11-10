Cruisebound Named One of PhocusWire's "Hot 25 Travel Startups for 2026"

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruisebound , the online cruise agency reinventing how travelers book cruises, is proud to be recognized as one of PhocusWire's "Hot 25 Travel Startups for 2026."

"This recognition signals that our approach to making cruise booking intuitive and accessible is working," said Pierre-Olivier Lepage, CEO at Cruisebound. "By uniting smart offers, transparent comparisons, and real human support, we remove the friction from the cruise booking process. Cruisebound makes cruise shopping as easy as booking a flight or hotel, which opens the door for the next generation of cruisers."

Now in its eighth year, PhocusWire's Hot 25 spotlights a diverse group of innovative and high-potential travel companies making meaningful impacts in their sectors. Nominees represent the top accelerators of travel, and will be honored at next week's Phocuswright Conference in San Diego.

"Cruise is entering a new era of growth, and travelers expect a digital experience that allows them to discover the ever-expanding range of options available," added Brian Fleisher, VP, Strategic Partnerships at Cruisebound. "Being named one of the Hot 25 underscores the momentum behind Cruisebound. We're very excited about our comprehensive white label cruise booking solution and our growing B2C business."

Relentless testing and rapid iteration fuel Cruisebound's end-to-end experience, letting travelers seamlessly search, compare, book, and earn rewards on every major line from desktop or mobile. With side-by-side pricing, a seamless user experience, and one of the highest-converting digital booking engines available, Cruisebound helps customers find their perfect cruise and lock in the lowest available fares.

Cruising consistently delivers standout value per dollar compared to many other vacation options, and the opportunities for innovation are abundant. Travelers today are thoughtful about where they spend, and in return, they expect clarity, inclusions, and high-quality experiences. Cruisebound is on a mission to exceed those expectations and more.

For more on Cruisebound, visit www.cruisebound.com .

About Cruisebound

Cruisebound , founded in 2022, helps consumers find and compare cruises from every major cruise line to find the best fit for vacation needs. Comprehensive inventory with real-time pricing and instant booking, customer service team available to answer questions, and no booking fees set Cruisebound apart. Whether it's a multigenerational family trip to Mexico with Royal Caribbean, an anniversary celebration in the Mediterranean on Virgin Voyages, or a once-in-a-lifetime Alaska adventure with Norwegian Cruise Line, Cruisebound makes it easy to discover and book your perfect cruise. For more information, or to book your next cruise, visit: www.cruisebound.com .

