Cruisebound Wins Gold and Silver in Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruisebound , the online cruise agency transforming how travelers book cruises, has been recognized with two honors at the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards: a Gold in the Travel Advisor Website category and a Silver in the Travel Advisor App category. Chosen from hundreds of entries worldwide, the Magellan Awards celebrate excellence in the travel industry and the professionals who drive it forward.

"Receiving Travel Weekly's Magellan Award for the first time is an honor that validates Cruisebound's commitment to innovation," said Steve Skidgel, Head of Supply at Cruisebound. "Our leading-edge technology and seamless booking experience make planning a cruise effortless for travelers and partners alike. This recognition motivates us to continue refining our platform so every journey begins with confidence and delight."

Cruisebound's Magellan recognition places it among the industry's most forward-thinking and impactful brands, celebrated for reimagining the cruise booking experience with intuitive design, personalized recommendations, and a modern, tech-driven approach that makes planning a cruise simpler and more accessible than ever before.

"Cruisebound was built to challenge the status quo of cruise booking technology," said Pierre-Olivier Lepage, CEO of Cruisebound. "We're leveraging data, automation, and modern design to create tools that anticipate travelers' needs, not just respond to them. These awards affirm that innovation isn't optional in travel tech, it's the new standard."

With its dual wins at the Magellan Awards, Cruisebound continues to establish itself as a leader in digital cruise innovation. As the company looks ahead, it remains focused on expanding its technology, enhancing the customer experience, and making cruise travel more accessible to the next generation of explorers.

About Cruisebound

Cruisebound , founded in 2022, helps consumers find and compare cruises from every major cruise line to find the best fit for vacation needs. Comprehensive inventory with real-time pricing and instant booking, customer service team available to answer questions, and no booking fees sets Cruisebound apart from competitors. Whether it's a multigenerational family trip to Mexico with Royal Caribbean, an anniversary celebration in the Mediterranean on Virgin Voyages or a once-in-a-lifetime Alaska adventure with Norwegian Cruise Line, Cruisebound makes it easy to discover and book your perfect cruise. For more information, or to book your next cruise, visit: www.cruisebound.com .

