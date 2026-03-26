Cruisebound Launches "Search by Map," Redefining How Travelers Discover Cruises

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of cruise search is here.

Cruisebound, the online cruise agency redefining how travelers discover and book cruises, is excited to unveil "Search by Map," a dynamic new feature that transforms cruise planning into a more intuitive, visual experience. The tool allows travelers to navigate the globe through an immersive map interface, placing ports and itineraries directly at their fingertips.

"The result is a faster, more dynamic way for travelers to connect ports, routes, and real sailings." Post this Cruisebound's new "Search by Map" feature makes cruise booking easier than ever.

With Search by Map, users can view available sailings from their departure ports, arrivals, or port calls. Selecting a location instantly unlocks all available cruises and routes connected to that destination. Rather than relying on static filters or lists, travelers can plan their trips directly from the map, making discovery faster, simpler, and more intuitive.

"Search by Map is the latest way we are delivering on the promise of Cruising Made Simple," said Claire Gibbons, COO at Cruisebound. "Many customers may not even be aware of all the places they can go on a cruise or what itineraries are available to them. Search by Map is an intuitive way to discover your next cruise vacation and further differentiates Cruisebound from other travel agencies."

"We approached Search by Map as both a design and engineering challenge," said Johan Villamil, the project's lead software engineer. "Cruise itineraries are complex by nature, and our goal was to surface that complexity in a way that feels seamless and immediate. The map allows users to visually explore their journey before they book it. The result is a faster, more dynamic way for travelers to connect ports, routes, and real sailings."

The new feature unlocks greater visibility across global itineraries, helping travelers uncover voyages they may not have otherwise considered. For cruise line partners and affiliates, it introduces a differentiated distribution experience that drives deeper engagement at the destination level.

Travelers and partners can experience Search by Map now at:

https://www.cruisebound.com/embed/map-search

About Cruisebound

Cruisebound, founded in 2022, makes it easy for consumers to discover, compare, and book cruises across all major cruise lines in one convenient place. By combining a powerful search and comparison engine with transparent pricing, flexible payment options, and no booking fees, it streamlines what was once a complex and fragmented booking process. Whether it's a multigenerational family trip to Mexico with Royal Caribbean, an anniversary celebration in the Mediterranean on Virgin Voyages, or a once-in-a-lifetime Alaska adventure with Norwegian Cruise Line, Cruisebound makes it easy to discover and book the perfect cruise. For more information or to book your next cruise, visit www.cruisebound.com.

SOURCE Cruisebound, Inc.