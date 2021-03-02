Crum & Forster Accident & Health Acquires Monitor Life Insurance Company of New York

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster Accident & Health (www.cfins.com) today announced that it received regulatory approval on its acquisition of Monitor Life on December 29, 2020. The acquisition of Monitor Life, previously a wholly owned subsidiary of AmFirst Insurance Company, has authority to operate in 27 states and the District of Columbia. C&F is in the process of securing Certificates of Authority (COAs) in all remaining states.

Gary McGeddy, President, Crum & Forster Accident & Health

"The acquisition of Monitor Life marks an exciting start to 2021," said Gary McGeddy, President of C&F Accident & Health. "Synergies with our medical business line present a wealth of opportunities to evolve and scale along with the needs of our agency partners. We are in the product development phase, evaluating which A&H products to make available on Monitor Life paper and are looking forward to a formal launch later this year."

Crum & Forster is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through our Cayman Island captive facility as well as through various partnerships within the Fairfax family demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

