Crum & Forster Named One of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Millennials

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) has been recognized among Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ -- individuals born from 1981 to 1996. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for millennial employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. Earning this distinction means that C&F has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the country's best companies to work for.

"This award is a testament to C&F's unwavering commitment to fostering a welcoming and inclusive workplace for multiple generations. We intentionally focus on programs that create opportunities for learning, connection, and mentorship so that all employees feel engaged," said Barbra Katz, Crum & Forster's Chief Human Resources Officer. "We're also a company that emphasizes wellness: physical, emotional and financial. For millennials, the largest segment of our workforce, that means benefits to support families and build a secure financial future."

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List, Great Place To Work® collected nearly 510,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place to Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S.

"At C&F, we are committed to fostering an environment where young professionals can thrive and reach their full potential. Our emphasis on experiential learning, mentorship, and leadership development ensures that our employees are not only prepared for the challenges of today, but are also equipped for the opportunities of tomorrow," said Marc Adee, Chairman and CEO of Crum & Forster. "Winning Fortune's Best Workplaces for Millennials is a testament to our dedication to creating a dynamic and supportive workplace where career growth is both achievable and encouraged."

C&F is excited about the future and is committed to building on this success, ensuring that all employees feel empowered and connected. To learn more about career opportunities at C&F, visit https://www.cfins.com/careers .

