Crum & Forster Wins Silver Showcase Awards from the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA)

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing and Corporate Communications team at Crum & Forster (C&F), a leading national property and casualty specialty insurance company, has earned two Silver Showcase Awards from the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA) for its exceptional work in the Employee Communications Campaign and Corporate Communications/Public Relations categories.

The C&F team was recognized in the Employee Communications Campaign category for its Accident & Health Division's Crum Bowl initiative. The Crum Bowl internal communications campaign increased employee engagement, fostered a sense of camaraderie and overall connection amidst friendly competition, and enhanced commitment to the company's cultural values whether employees work remotely or in an office.

The award for Corporate Communications/Public Relations was earned for the success of a connected marketing communications initiative leveraging a thought leadership article, "Will Real Estate Portfolios be the Next Victim of Rising Interest Rates?" The topic was also pitched to Business Insurance, resulting in a video interview for C&F's subject matter expert, Blair Bartlett, Vice President of Financial Institutions. The supporting marketing communications campaign included social media posts and an eblast promoting both the interview and the article.

"Winning two IMCA Silver Showcase Awards is an incredible honor for our team," said Hallie Harenski, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Crum & Forster. "It reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our dedication to delivering high-quality content that moves the needle for our company. These awards are a prestigious recognition within the industry, and we are thrilled to be celebrated among the best in insurance marketing and communications again this year."

"These awards are a testament to the creativity and commitment of our Marketing and Corporate Communications team," shared Marc Adee, Chairman and CEO of Crum & Forster. "Being recognized by the IMCA echoes our commitment to excellence, always delivering for our business, producers and partners."

For 64 years, the IMCA Showcase Awards have celebrated the finest achievements in insurance marketing and communications, recognizing the innovative and effective efforts of industry professionals. The awards were officially presented at the IMCA 2024 Ignite conference, held June 24-26 in Orlando, FL. The event provided a unique platform for professionals to connect, share insights, and celebrate their successes.

About Crum & Forster Crum & Forster ( www.cfins.com ) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $5.3 billion in gross written premium in 2023 and is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best (2023).

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn , X and Instagram .

