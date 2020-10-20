Crum & Forster Accident & Health Appoints Nicole Bennett New Pethealth Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"Welcoming Pethealth to the A&H family earlier this year was tremendous for C&F, moving our combined position to fourth in the pet insurance market in the US," said Gary McGeddy, President of C&F Accident & Health. "Securing Nicole at the helm of this new vertical positions us for synergies within our growing pet insurance ecosystem and allows us to scale with confidence as we continue to meet insurance needs of pet families across North America and the U.K."

Bennett brings 27 years of experience in the P&C insurance industry, most recently as C&F Chief of Staff where she has been engaged in strategy and execution related to growth and profitability objectives across underwriting, production, analytics, innovation, technology, talent and leadership development and communication. She is one of C&F's thought leaders on long-term innovation and strategy. In that realm she is also the senior executive leader of the Digital Partners unit within C&F, which focuses on InsureTech distribution. Bennett will relinquish her role as Chief of Staff to head up Pethealth operations and she will retain oversight of C&F's Digital Partners, reporting directly to McGeddy.

"I'm one of the few people who started out knowing I was going into insurance," said Bennett. "But to be presented with the opportunity to apply that initial instinct to a career that serves to protect pets across regions is a true privilege. I'm looking forward to seeing Pethealth solutions continue to anticipate the needs and improve the lives of pets and pet families everywhere."

About Pethealth Inc.

Pethealth Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fairfax, is an international leader in the provision of animal management software, RFID microchip identification, database related services for companion animals, and the production of pet health insurance, operating in North America and the United Kingdom. More recently, Pethealth has become a leading provider of pet pharmacy and pet specialty retail products to pet owners in the United Kingdom. www.pethealthinc.com.

About Crum & Forster Accident & Health

Crum & Forster,* rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2020), is a national property and casualty insurance company wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a robust portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide, including medical stop loss, pet, travel and other voluntary and affinity benefits.

In 2019, following seven years of writing product in the captive insurance space, the division scaled to include international product capabilities through its wholly owned offshore captive facility, Crum & Forster Segregated Portfolio Company (SPC). Situated in the Cayman Islands and registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, Crum & Forster SPC is a Cayman Islands company that reports through United States Fire Insurance Company. Additional global relationships with other Fairfax entities provide our partners with even broader flexibility in underwriting solutions.

*Crum & Forster is a registered trademark of United States Fire Insurance Company.

