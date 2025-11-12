Crum & Forster Announces Expanded Support for Food Security Efforts in Partnership with Feeding America, nourish.NJ and Operation Homefront, Alongside Employee-Led Community Giving

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) today announced significant expansion of its charitable support for food security efforts, strengthening its commitment to the communities where employees live and work. This effort builds on C&F's ongoing charitable contributions, and includes the company's largest-ever one-time donation to Feeding America® that will help to provide 10 million meals to seven regional food banks across the U.S. It also includes increased contributions to nourish.NJ and Operation Homefront, reflecting a multi-faceted approach that brings together national partnerships, local community support, and employee-driven giving.

"The Feeding America network opens our doors for people across the country; ensuring no one goes hungry requires collective action. We are deeply grateful for this donation from Crum & Forster, whose generous support will help ensure more people have access to fresh food, nourishment, and stability," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

In New Jersey, C&F is also extending its support to its long-standing partner, nourish.NJ, providing groceries to approximately 1,500 households across Morris County, N.J., and surrounding areas.

"We are deeply grateful to Crum and Forster for their many years of partnership and support of nourish.NJ and our community," said Teresa Connolly, CEO of nourish.NJ. "Their very generous contribution will make a direct and meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and families who rely on our services every day. Partnerships like this allow us to not only provide food for our neighbors, but also foster a stronger, more compassionate community"

C&F's increased support for Operation Homefront will assist in providing critical assistance to active-duty military and veteran families nationwide.

"We know the men and women that serve our nation make great sacrifices to do so, but that should never include worrying about how they're going to feed their families," said retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Thanks to the generosity of like-minded partners like Crum & Forster, we can help ensure our nation's military families have access to the resources they need to become strong, stable, and secure."

In addition to supporting these national and local resources, C&F continues to prioritize its employees and their communities. Consistent with C&F values of employee-driven giving, additional grants have been provided to C&F's Charitable Impact Committee, an employee-led channel for charitable contributions, and each of C&F's 2,800+ employees will be able to direct company funds to eligible local nonprofits of their choice.

"At C&F, supporting communities where we live and work has long been part of our DNA. For more than 200 years, we have been guided by the principle of 'doing good by doing well,' shaping our business practices and our approach to corporate responsibility. Food security is a cornerstone of strong and stable communities," said Marc Adee, CEO of Crum & Forster. "By partnering with Feeding America, nourish.NJ, and Operation Homefront, and by empowering our employees through our employee-driven giving, we are working together to help expand local support networks and help ensure more people have consistent access to food and community resources."

