Crum & Forster Accident & Health Fortifies Captive Solutions and Sharing (Gig) Economy Practices

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Further strengthening its underwriting expertise and enhancing the tailored offerings within its Captive Solutions and Sharing (Gig) Economy practices, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health (A&H) Division has appointed longtime insurance industry leader Mark Srygley to help drive its efforts in those key disciplines.

David Kaplan and Mark Syrgley

"Mark brings with him a wealth of underwriting experience, knowledge and product acumen across many property and casualty lines, as well as a deep understanding of insurance analytics. We – and importantly, our clients – look forward to his guidance as we drive our dual, integrated strategy to expand both the Sharing Economy and Captives practices," said A&H Vice President David Kaplan, who, along with Srygley, will lead the initiative.

With respect to Captive Solutions, the team is working to develop and implement strategies in situations where current available industry products or structures have proven difficult to place, ensuring C&F can provide specialized coverage for unusual or hard-to-insure risks. These new offerings can include both standard lines of business for both A&H and Property & Casualty (P&C) and extend to all other lines.

Clients operating in the Sharing Economy often require one-of-a-kind and creative insurance products that are typically not available off the shelf. To address this ever-expanding market, the group is creating and putting in place a "single-stop" approach for clients whose needs require strategies and solutions across multiple disciplines.

"We have a tremendous opportunity here to offer the market new, innovative products and solutions that can fit a multitude of needs for our clients – both in the A&H and P&C space," said Srygley, who comes to his role from the company's P&C side, most recently as Senior Vice President, Underwriting and Business Development.

Throughout his 30-plus-year C&F career, Srygley has played a key role in the creation of custom insurance solutions for large and complex clients in non-traditional industries and working with underwriting and development teams to craft solutions and products that meet the challenges of micro and small business clients, among others.

"We're very excited to have Mark join the team," said Susan Silfen, Senior Vice President of A&H's Specialty Business Unit. "His breadth of knowledge and underwriting will be invaluable in helping to expand A&H's product capabilities in line with our billion dollar execution."

"David and I are looking forward to working with this outstanding team of client-focused professionals, all of whom have a single purpose – to provide our clients the stellar service and offerings they've come to expect from C&F," added Srygley.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty and accident & health insurer, wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (www.fairfax.ca), providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

C&F is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2020). The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Michael McNamara

Assistant Vice President, Public Relations & Communications

[email protected]

215 240 3545

SOURCE Crum & Forster

Related Links

http://www.cfins.com

