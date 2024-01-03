Crum & Forster Accident & Health Promotes Tanya Arrowsmith to Senior Vice President of the Division's Medical Business Unit

News provided by

Crum & Forster

03 Jan, 2024, 11:15 ET

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster's (C&F) Accident & Health (A&H) Division announces the promotion of Tanya Arrowsmith to Senior Vice President. In this role, she will lead the Division's successful Medical Business Unit (MBU) and its suite of products, including Employer Stop Loss, HMO Reinsurance and Provider Excess of Loss, Medicare Supplement, and Ancillary & Employee Benefits.

Continue Reading
Crum & Forster Accident & Health Promotes Tanya Arrowsmith to Senior Vice President of the Division’s Medical Business Unit
Crum & Forster Accident & Health Promotes Tanya Arrowsmith to Senior Vice President of the Division’s Medical Business Unit

Ms. Arrowsmith joined C&F in 2019 and served as Vice President of A&H, working on all aspects of medical underwriting and account management, with a primary focus on Managing General Underwriter programs.

"I'm excited to have Tanya at the helm of our Medical Business Unit," said Gary McGeddy, President of Crum & Forster Accident & Health. "Tanya has been an integral member of the team, successfully and profitably managing much of the A&H Division's Employer Stop Loss and Managed Care program business. As SVP, she will continue to manage these segments in addition to overseeing our close to $1 billion MBU across all program and direct business, as well as taking on responsibility for other product lines. The MBU is a strategic growth area for A&H, and Tanya will lead its diverse products and distribution team."

Tanya has more than 25 years of Stop Loss and Medical Reinsurance Underwriting experience at several ESL MGUs, as well as HM Insurance Group and Swiss Re. She is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science in Family Studies.

About Crum & Forster Accident & Health

Crum & Forster, rated "A" Excellent by A M Best (2023), is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through our innovative captive structure as well as through various partnerships with affiliated entities demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

Media Contact
Amy Whilldin
AVP, Public Relations & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Crum & Forster

Also from this source

Brock Masterson Joins Crum & Forster Surety Division as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Brock Masterson Joins Crum & Forster Surety Division as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Crum & Forster (C&F) announces that recognized industry veteran Brock Masterson has joined the company's Surety Division as a member of its executive ...
Crum & Forster Named a Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

Crum & Forster Named a Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

Crum & Forster (C&F) has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2023. This is the third consecutive year that C&F has earned the distinction....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.