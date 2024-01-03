Crum & Forster Accident & Health Promotes Tanya Arrowsmith to Senior Vice President of the Division’s Medical Business Unit

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster's (C&F) Accident & Health (A&H) Division announces the promotion of Tanya Arrowsmith to Senior Vice President. In this role, she will lead the Division's successful Medical Business Unit (MBU) and its suite of products, including Employer Stop Loss, HMO Reinsurance and Provider Excess of Loss, Medicare Supplement, and Ancillary & Employee Benefits.

Ms. Arrowsmith joined C&F in 2019 and served as Vice President of A&H, working on all aspects of medical underwriting and account management, with a primary focus on Managing General Underwriter programs.

"I'm excited to have Tanya at the helm of our Medical Business Unit," said Gary McGeddy, President of Crum & Forster Accident & Health. "Tanya has been an integral member of the team, successfully and profitably managing much of the A&H Division's Employer Stop Loss and Managed Care program business. As SVP, she will continue to manage these segments in addition to overseeing our close to $1 billion MBU across all program and direct business, as well as taking on responsibility for other product lines. The MBU is a strategic growth area for A&H, and Tanya will lead its diverse products and distribution team."

Tanya has more than 25 years of Stop Loss and Medical Reinsurance Underwriting experience at several ESL MGUs, as well as HM Insurance Group and Swiss Re. She is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science in Family Studies.

