John Henriques Promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary of Crum & Forster Accident & Health

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster's (C&F) Accident & Health (A&H) Division announces the promotion of John Henriques to Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary of A&H. In his new role, John will continue to lead the actuarial team in addition to taking on leadership of the Division's Enterprise Risk Management function, expanding the A&H Data and Analytics team and contributing to the facultative underwriting referral process.

"Since joining the Division in 2013, John has demonstrated outstanding technical and leadership skills. He is a collaborative, highly-engaged and valued member of our organization," said Gary McGeddy, President of Crum & Forster Accident & Health. "John has built a high-functioning team and has worked closely with our senior leadership, business and shared services leads to sharpen our approach to financial strategy and budgetary planning to deliver even stronger results."

John's career began as an Actuarial Associate with Mercer before joining C&F as an Actuarial Specialist. While completing his actuarial accreditation, he became a valued partner in the Division's expansion and has been instrumental in supporting A&H's acquisitions and rapid organic, profitable growth. He remains a key member in the Division's continued evolution that has allowed A&H to become the partner of choice for its vast product portfolio.

Mr. Henriques earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Actuarial Science from Temple University Fox School of Business, holds certifications including Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst (CERA), and is a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA).

