Crum & Forster Appoints Daniel L. Sussman, President of Its Credit Division

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster announces the appointment of Daniel L. Sussman as President of its Credit division, effective immediately, reflecting its commitment to continued growth in the credit insurance market. He will report to Marc Adee, Chief Executive Officer of Crum & Forster.

In his role, Sussman is responsible for leading C&F's expanding admitted and surplus lines credit insurance platforms, covering a full range of credit risks for North American customers and other select jurisdictions. He also will oversee the strategic partnership with Nexus Underwriting, Ltd. in London – Nexus C&F – which offers an established presence for serving U.K. and Continental European clients.

"Dan's breadth of knowledge and expertise make him the perfect fit to lead our efforts in the competitive credit insurance market," said Adee. "We look forward to Dan and his outstanding team driving profitable growth across the division's extensive product suite, as well as supporting the increasingly diverse risk management needs of a wide range of customers."

Sussman joined C&F in 2019 as Senior Vice President to launch C&F's Credit group and build out a team of credit and risk finance professionals. Under his stewardship, the division focuses on four specialty areas to address financial, operational and strategic corporate risks, including trade credit, multibuyer credit, mortgage risks and alternative risk solutions.

Prior to joining C&F, Sussman was at Ironshore Inc. for nine years, where he founded and served as President of Trade Credit, Political Risk and Special Risk, overseeing underwriting teams in the U.S., London, Dubai, Singapore and Sydney.

"We look forward to continuing to provide our valued clients and producer network with excellent service and the innovative products and solutions they need to successfully operate in this challenging market," said Sussman.

