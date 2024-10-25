Crum & Forster Certified as a Great Place To Work® for Fourth Consecutive Year and Named One of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) is proud to announce its certification as a Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year. In addition, C&F has been recognized for the second year as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women, further underscoring its commitment to maintaining a work environment where employees feel valued, connected, and empowered to author their careers.

Crum & Forster Certified as a Great Place To Work® for Fourth Consecutive Year and Named One of Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women (PRNewsfoto/Crum & Forster)
"Receiving the Great Place To Work® certification for another year and being recognized as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women again in 2024 speaks to our continued efforts to create an environment where everyone can thrive," said Barbra Katz, C&F's Chief Human Resources Officer. "We're proud of our efforts to build a culture of inclusivity where all employees feel they belong and can be their best selves."

"Our culture fosters an environment where everyone can chart their own fulfilling career path," said Marc Adee, CEO of Crum & Forster. "We are honored to receive these distinctions and are committed to continuing to improve as a great place to work – and a great company to do business with."

Within the Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ Results Report, C&F consistently outperformed the 2024 100 Best – Top 100 rated companies' average responses around company strengths and opportunities, including questions around credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

The recognition by Great Place To Work® and Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women reflects C&F's unwavering commitment to its people, its inclusive culture, and its innovative programs designed to support employees at every stage of their professional and personal lives.

For more information about career opportunities at C&F, visit https://www.cfins.com/careers.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $5.3 billion in gross written premium in 2023 and is rated "A" Excellent by AM Best (2023). 

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedInX and Instagram.

