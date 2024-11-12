Crum & Forster Launches Integrated FinTech E&O, Cyber, and Multimedia Liability Insurance Solution, Setting a New Standard in Coverage

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) has introduced FInTECH ONE – a new FinTech Errors and Omissions (E&O), Cyber, and Multimedia Liability product, providing an integrated insurance solution tailored to help address the unique and evolving risks faced by Financial Technology firms. Through this innovative policy, these firms can consolidate four critical coverages – Financial Services E&O, Tech E&O, Cyber Liability and Media Liability – into a single offering that was developed to help mitigate their specific risks and requirements.

Key features of C&F's FInTECH ONE policy include:

Four-in-one coverage: A unique combination of financial services E&O, technology E&O, cyber liability, and media liability under one policy.

A unique combination of financial services E&O, technology E&O, cyber liability, and media liability under one policy. Customized E&O coverage: Tailored E&O options are available for each sub-class within financial institutions, offering robust support specific to each service area.

Tailored E&O options are available for each sub-class within financial institutions, offering robust support specific to each service area. Cyber risk management resources: Access to CFcyberASSIST.com – C&F's cyber risk management portal which includes executive tabletop exercises, incident response plan reviews, and phishing awareness training.

Access to CFcyberASSIST.com – C&F's cyber risk management portal which includes executive tabletop exercises, incident response plan reviews, and phishing awareness training. Specialized claims and underwriting team support: A dedicated team of financial institutions and cyber underwriting and claims professionals helps streamline the entire process from risk assessment to claims resolution.

"Our goal is to provide FinTech clients with an all-encompassing professional liability solution to help address the demand for E&O and cyber coverage within a single, sophisticated policy," said Blair Bartlett, VP, Financial Institutions, Crum & Forster. "Many providers offer separate policies for each risk, or the broker has to work with more than one carrier to put together the coverage solution a FinTech client needs. C&F has created, FInTECH ONE, a single solution combining these vital coverages for this market. We are confident that our new offering uniquely addresses a significant need in the industry."

C&F's skilled and specialized Cyber Solutions Team further enhances this offering by providing ongoing risk management resources to insureds, including free access to incident response planning and simulations to increase awareness and reduce cyber vulnerability. When incidents occur, this dedicated team of professionals guides the customer through the incident response and works closely with the Cyber claim team to effectively and efficiently resolve the claim.

"This new policy represents C&F's commitment to setting a new standard for financial services insurance by integrating diverse risk management needs into a single, client-centered solution," said Leigh McMullan, SVP, Executive Risk, Crum & Forster. "With our dedicated team and a comprehensive approach, C&F is leading the way in providing a holistic professional liability offering for the FinTech industry."

To learn more about C&F's FInTECH ONE policy, click here.

About Crum & Forster



Crum & Forster ( www.cfins.com ) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $5.3 billion in gross written premium in 2023 and is rated "A" Excellent by AM Best (2023).

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn , X and Instagram .

Media Contact

Amy Whilldin

AVP, Public Relations & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Crum & Forster