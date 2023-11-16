Crum & Forster Named a Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2023. This is the third consecutive year that C&F has earned the distinction. The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at C&F, and the company's scores are stellar, with 94% of employees saying that C&F is a great place to work – 37 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place To Work® Certified™ again," said Barbra Katz, Chief Human Resources Officer at Crum & Forster. "Certification is a tremendous achievement. We are proud to again be recognized as an organization that consistently invests in the experience of every team member."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Ninety five percent of our people said they are proud to work at C&F, which is fantastic. They also said they feel respected and are made to feel very welcome when joining the company," added Marc Adee, Chief Executive Officer. "We encourage our people to take the positive energy created from working in a great environment and direct it externally – to build even stronger relationships with partners and customers – ensuring they rate us as a great company to do business with."

For more on what makes Crum & Forster a Great Place To Work®, visit A Great Place to Work - Crum & Forster (cfins.com).

About Crum & Forster
Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $4.6 billion in gross written premium in 2022 and is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best (2023). 
The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact
Amy Whilldin
AVP, Public Relations & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Crum & Forster

