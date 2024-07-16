Crum & Forster Promotes Eileen Miller to Senior Vice President, Product Recall

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) announces the promotion of Eileen Miller to Senior Vice President, Product Recall. In this new role, Ms. Miller will lead a team of Product Recall underwriters focusing on consumables, consumer goods and component parts accounts. Her responsibilities will include managing the renewal portfolio goals, as well as acquiring new business and managing important agency relationships. She will also collaborate with C&F's senior leadership to create and implement key underwriting strategies and tactics.

"Eileen is an accomplished insurance professional and has been a strong contributor to our Product Recall team. This promotion is well-deserved and underscores her deep understanding of the technical skills necessary to be successful in this segment," said Steve Fomchenko, President, Property Division for Crum & Forster. "We are confident that her expertise will prove beneficial to our clients and brokers."

Ms. Miller has more than two decades of insurance experience; she joined C&F in 2016 as a Senior Product Recall Underwriter. Prior to this promotion, she served as Vice President, Product Recall. She began her career as a Commercial Lines Middle Market Underwriter with CNA Insurance.

Ms. Miller earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Connecticut and is a State of Connecticut Licensed Insurance Producer in Casualty, Property, Credit and Travel products. She also holds a State of Connecticut Surplus Lines License.

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $5.3 billion in gross written premium in 2023 and is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best (2023).

