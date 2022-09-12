Crum & Forster Promotes Nick Economidis to Senior Vice President of the Cyber Insurance Team

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F), a leading national property and casualty insurance company with a 200-year history of helping customers manage risk with laser-focused expertise, integrity, and discipline, has promoted Nick Economidis to Senior Vice President of eRisk, which includes cybersecurity insurance products and coverage for technology errors and omissions.

Nick Economidis promoted to C&F Senior Vice President, Cyber Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Crum & Forster)

"Nick has been the architect behind the pricing terms and conditions that have steered Crum & Forster and influenced the broader market," said Leigh McMullan, Senior Vice President for Executive Risk, which includes Cyber, D&O, E&O and Crime & Fidelity product lines. "Nick has a great approach to the insurance market and provides insight on risk, service, and innovation. He created and built out our Cyber Solutions team and is credited with developing unique market products and concepts—like C&F Simple Cyber and CyberUP. Innovation, education and ownership are what truly set Nick and his team apart from the market."

Economidis joined C&F as Vice President of eRisk in 2018, and grew the business line six-fold in four years. C&F's tech and cyber underwriting group has expanded under his direction to address clients' ever-changing needs across all business sectors.

"Crum & Forster is an industry leader in cyber risk management, and we're building the best underwriting team in the market," said Economidis. "Ransomware, data breach events and privacy-related litigation are real challenges for both large and small businesses, but we're working hard to bring solutions to the market to help our partners concentrate on their customers."

C&F's eRisk unit specializes in underwriting technology-related exposures and has been recognized for its expertise and innovative insurance solutions, including its Simple Cyber insurance product and other specialty coverages.

Economidis has more than 30 years of underwriting experience, including two decades underwriting cyber risk exposures, and was named the 2020 NetDiligence® Toby Merrill Award Winner for Excellence in recognition of his thought leadership and contributions to the cyber insurance market. He holds an M.B.A. from Villanova University, a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Rutgers University and an associate's degree in risk management from the Insurance Institute of America. Before joining C&F, Economidis was an underwriter with Beazley, and vice president and product manager for media, technology, and network security within AIG's Executive Liability practice.

