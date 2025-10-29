Crum & Forster Promotes Paul Anderson to Senior Vice President, Construction Segment

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) announces the promotion of Paul Anderson, CIC, CRM, CRIS, to Senior Vice President to lead the retail Construction segment team, focusing on strategic growth, innovation, and underwriting excellence across the business sector.

"Paul brings a fresh perspective as well as continuity to our Construction business. He's identifying areas for growth and innovation to continue to build upon our long history in the construction segment," said John Binder, President, Commercial Lines Division for Crum & Forster.

Paul Anderson

Mr. Anderson joined C&F in 2018 and has held several leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President, Middle Market Construction Division – Field Operations. He has been instrumental in driving profitable growth, developing strategic plans, and leading teams across multiple regions. Prior to joining C&F, Mr. Anderson led the Strategic Construction Business Unit at Selective Insurance and held senior positions at other insurance companies.

"I am honored to take on this role and lead this specialized underwriting team," said Mr. Anderson. "Our deep expertise and commitment to excellence sets C&F apart, allowing us to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners. I look forward to building on our legacy of success and further strengthening our Construction segment as a leader in the marketplace."

Mr. Anderson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Cincinnati, with dual majors in Operations Management and Marketing. He is a member of the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC), a Certified Risk Manager (CRM), and a Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS). He is also a frequent industry speaker.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $5.7 billion in gross written premium in 2024 and is rated "A+" Superior by AM Best (2025).

