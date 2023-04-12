Crum & Forster Receives Diversity & Inclusion Award from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) was honored with the 2023 Diversity & Inclusion Property Casualty Company Award at the recent DEI: Expanding Opportunity in Insurance conference held in Washington, D.C. The award, presented by the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), recognizes an insurer committed to promoting initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce, on company boards, and in supply chains.

Tamra Johnson, CDP, Vice President of Public Affairs, American Property Casualty Insurance Association (center) presents the 2023 Diversity & Inclusion Property Casualty Company Award to Crum & Forster. The award recognizes companies that are leading efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the insurance industry. Barbra Katz, C&F's Chief Human Resources Officer (right) and Mari Marques-Thomas, Vice President, Inclusion & Belonging at C&F (left) accepted the award on behalf of C&F.

Barbra Katz, C&F's Chief Human Resources Officer, and Mari Marques-Thomas, Vice President, Inclusion & Belonging at C&F, accepted the award on behalf of the company. Ms. Marques-Thomas also participated on a conference panel entitled "Keeping Pace: Using Innovation to Expand and Improve DEI Strategies."

"Crum & Forster has made great progress on our journey thus far, and we will continue to do more. This award is an incredible honor in recognition of our company's ongoing efforts to incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion into everything we do, and to create a culture of belonging," said Ms. Marques-Thomas. "C&F has built a corporate culture that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion by bringing together people from different cultures, backgrounds and perspectives. It's one of the many things that makes C&F such a great place to work."

The conference was sponsored by the APCIA, the American Council of Life Insurers, and the Life Insurance Council of New York. Award honorees were selected from both the Property Casualty and Life industries.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $3.7 billion in gross written premium in 2021 and is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best for 2022.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

